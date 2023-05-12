Rugby Friday Five: Lowered tackle height comes to Aus, Petaia's World Cup on knife's edge

Jason Gilmore and Max Jorgensen weigh in on the suggestions that Joseph Suaali'i could be released by the Roosters early. (2:01)

With so much going on around the grounds each week in the rugby world, it's easy for some of the interesting, fun and crazy stories to slip through the cracks.

These are some of the stories you might have missed.

WORLD RUGBY APPROVE LOWER TACKLE HEIGHT IN COMMUNITY GAME

Controversial lower tackle height laws that were introduced to community rugby in England could soon make their way to Australia and New Zealand after World Rugby unanimously approved a recommendation that unions participate in lower tackle height trials.

Announced in England earlier this year, the trial was met with uproar when it was revealed the tackle height would be reduced to "waist" down, however it was quickly amended to the "base of the sternum".

Making the announcement overnight, World Rugby said unions including England, Scotland, Ireland, Australia, Italy and South Africa are set to join the opt-in trial, alongside trials already taking place in France and New Zealand.

The new trial will allow unions to set legal tackle height from the base of the sternum or below, while also amending laws around areas of the game such as pick and go, double tacklers and ball carrier dipping into contact.

Rugby Australia confirmed their intention to implement the trial in the community game earlier this year as they awaited the World Rugby Council's vote to implement the opt-in trial.

"As part of the trial, Rugby Australia will undertake broad community consultation to gather feedback from players, coaches, match officials, teachers, parents, administrators and medical professionals to ensure their perspective is considered in any future decisions on tackle height in the community game," said Rugby Australia CEO Andy Marinos said in March.

"Additionally, Rugby Australia and Member Unions will continue to emphasise the importance of correct tackle technique and understanding of the laws of the game through its relevant education and training programs."

It is yet to be revealed at what level of the game the laws will be implemented or how far the lowered tackle height will be.

ALL BLACKS-JAPAN SIGN PACT

A new pact between New Zealand rugby and Japan rugby will see more All Blacks Test matches played in Japan as well as the potential for New Zealand Super Rugby Pacific teams playing against Japan League One sides.

Signing a memorandum of understanding, the two rugby unions have committed to help the growth of the game across the Asia-Pacific region with the nations to meet regularly in internationals for both men and women at all levels.

As well as more All Blacks Tests, more All Blacks XV and Māori All Blacks games will take place between Japan and Japan XV for three seasons from next year.

"We have a long-standing and strong history of collaboration and mutual respect on and off the field," said New Zealand Rugby (NZR)'s chief executive Mark Robinson.

"The intention is for teams across the spectrum to play more regular matches, while also looking at how our men's and women's competitions could work together in the longer term."

Japan's League One has proven a popular destination for New Zealand players and coaches in recent years and matches between Super Rugby teams and League One could be lucrative for NZR.

Meanwhile, "opportunities will be discussed" around allowing top Japanese women's players to play in New Zealand's Super Aupiki competition.

"Japan Rugby acknowledges the heritage of New Zealand Rugby and the shared respect for the integrity of our respective teams and competitions," said Japan Rugby Football Union chief executive Kensuke Iwabuchi.

"We have a shared love of rugby and the values that the game stands for on and off the field, including teamwork, hard work, honesty and integrity."

PETAIA'S WORLD CUP HOPES ON KNIFE'S EDGE

Jordan Petaia's World Cup hopes have taken a blow after he was forced to undergo surgery to repair a ligament in his wrist, ruling him out for the remainder of the Super Rugby Pacific season.

The Queensland Reds utility has been in career-best form this year and forced his way into Eddie Jones' first Wallabies squad last month.

Debuting at the 2019 World Cup, Petaia's star has continued to rise - in nine games this year he's scored a team-high seven tries and 10-line breaks - but he's been hindered regularly by injuries, his wrist just the latest.

The 23-year-old had surgery on Thursday, and he will not feature again with four more regular season game and possible finals.

It's yet to be revealed the full recovery time, but it leaves Petaia battling to be fit for the Wallabies opening Test and the first under Jones since 2005 against South Africa in Pretoria in eight weeks.

The Wallabies play just three more Tests - Argentina (July 15), All Blacks (July 29 and August 5) - before leaving for the World Cup in France where they face France in a warm-up match.

"It's a shame; he's been playing really good footy and finally had a season where he's strung together a lot of games without the niggling injuries," Reds co-captain Liam Wright said.

"He's one we're going to miss and we wish him all the best for his recovery."

A teen sensation, plenty of pressure has been heaped on the 23-year-old and he's starting to meet expectations as he slowly transitioned to a potent fullback option under Brad Thorn with a booming boot and powerful ball-running.

However, he faces plenty of competition for a World Cup spot with Brumbies' Tom Wright taking his game to another level and Andrew Kellaway impressing in Melbourne. Japan-based Tom Banks was also part of Jones' extended squad last month.

THE 38-METRE MAUL TRY WAYNE SMITH WOULD HAVE HATED

Weeks after New Zealand coaching great Wayne Smith complained about the overuse of the rolling maul and that he'd switched off the Highlanders vs. Force clash last month to watch a nature documentary, Sydney Shute Shield side the Hunter Wildfires have put on a lineout maul clinic only a true rugby fan could love last weekend.

Securing a lineout just metres inside their oppositions -- the Warringah Rats -- half, they immediately brought the ball down into a maul which quickly gained momentum and trucked up the field.

A winger scoring off a 38m maul, we've now seen it all 😂



The Hunter Wildfires have powered their way to the top of the #ShuteShield ladder after six rounds!



📺 @StanSportAU pic.twitter.com/6zAHrG3xgX — RUGBYcomau (@rugbycomau) May 11, 2023

With just three Rats players originally committing to the maul, the Wildfires crossed into the 22 within seconds before more players folded in to try rest the momentum, it wouldn't be enough as the Wildfires crashed over for a 38m maul try.

No doubt it had Smith rethinking his comments...

Meanwhile Smith's strong words had plenty of people across the ditch up in arms with Crusaders' Joe Moody hitting back at the former All Blacks and Black Ferns coach, labelling his comments "ridiculous".

"Shit, what a ridiculous [thing to] say," Moody said ahead of his side's derby clash with the Blues.

"Nah, the bloody lineout maul is great. A great part of the game. It's a good challenge to lay down a yardstick for your forward pack.

"Nah, it's awesome. I'd hate to see that get thrown out or reduced in some form. I reckon you've got to keep it in there.

"Smithy's a good man, he's got a lot of interesting views and everything, but I just can't say I'd align with this one with him."

While the Wildfires try would have been an assault to the eyes of Smith, no doubt Moody would be just as upset to see that it was a wing that dotted the ball down.

WOMAN REFEREE MAKES HISTORY

Ireland referee Joy Neville has made history becoming the first female named on the match official panel for a men's Rugy World Cup with a TMO position.

Previously working at the last two women's World Cups, Neville has been a TMO for the last three men's Six Nations championships while she has regularly refereed men's club matches in Europe.

Australia will have four representatives on the panel with Angus Gardner and Nic Berry successfully selected as on-field referees, while Jordan Way will work as an assistant and Brett Cronan has been selected as a TMO.

Georgia referee Nika Amashukeli has also made history as the first referee from Georgia to be selected on the World Cup referee panel.

New Zealand will have four match officials involved with Ben O'Keefe and Paul Williams selected as referees alongside James Doleman as assistant and Brendon Pickerill as TMO. England's Wayne Barnes is the senior referee with the most caps at 102 and will officiate at his fifth World Cup.

Referees: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia), Wayne Barnes (England), Nic Berry (Australia), Andrew Brace (Ireland), Matthew Carley (England), Karl Dickson (England), Angus Gardner (Australia), Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand), Luke Pearce (England), Jaco Peyper (South Africa), Mathieu Raynal (France), Paul Williams (New Zealand).

Assistant Referees: Chris Busby (Ireland), Pierre Brousset (France), James Doleman (New Zealand), Craig Evans (Wales), Andrea Piardi (Italy), Christophe Ridley (England), Jordan Way (Australia).

Television Match Officials: Brett Cronan (Australia), Tom Foley (England), Marius Jonker (South Africa), Brian MacNeice (Ireland), Joy Neville (Ireland), Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand), Ben Whitehouse (Wales).