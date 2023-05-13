Missing piece falls into place but full 80-minute performance still eludes Tahs

SYDNEY, Australia -- The Waratahs were all smiles while breathing a sigh of relief on Saturday night as the third ingredient -- their attack -- finally clicked, and they punished the Rebels who bombed several tries while their set-piece fell to pieces in the second half to help propel the Tahs to a third straight win and rise to sixth on the ladder.

It was far from perfect for the home side as they continue to search for a full 80-minute performance, in fact it was only thanks to a three-minute attacking spell and a huge five-minute defensive effort on their line that saw them enter the halftime break with just a three-point deficit that should have been so much more if not for three Monty Ioane dropped balls in front of an open try line.

But it was enough to have Waratahs coach Darren Coleman and captain Jake Gordon cracking the odd smile after they pulled back a 14-point deficit to win by 18 points.

"Do you ever have one? Like you're always chasing it," Coleman said when asked how far off a full 80-minute performance his side is. "When you're in a tight game, you're never gonna be dominant for 80 minutes, you probably just need to be dominant for 41 of them and just not hemorrhage when you're under pressure and execute when you're on top.

"Credit to Melbourne, that first 20 minutes they were on fire like it wasn't like we weren't trying, they just played some really good, fast, flat rugby on us and we're getting seams, their offloads were sticking and they're hard to handle. We were lucky we were only down 14."

Struggling for possession in the first 40, it was a different team that took to the field at the start of the second half as they flipped the script completely. From the opening minute they punished the Rebels' mistakes, taking the lead for the first time in the match after just five minutes before they quickly ran away with the match as the Rebels failed to fire a shot.

Ben Donaldson makes the break and offloads for Izaia Perese SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

The backrow -- at least for 60 minutes -- and the set-piece continue to shine for the Waratahs, picking off three straight Rebels lineouts in the second half, while their rolling maul earned them two penalty tries. Their defence on their line was especially huge as they withstood a five-minute attacking raid in the closing minutes of the first half.

"We're not perfect, but the way we defend is super impressive, like from behind in the chip line, seeing all the efforts guys are doing and they're massive," Gordon said. "Darren touched on that sort of 32 to 38 minute period where it felt like they were on our five metre line for about six or seven minutes, for them to come away with just three points, that's where I think the game sort of changed."

But it was Ben Donaldson who finally stepped up and produced the performance coach Darren Coleman had been waiting for all season that the team will be most pleased with.

Taking over the playmaker reins in Tane Edmed's absence, Donaldson has struggled throughout the season to get his backline firing with his kicking game putting his side in several precarious positions. But in front of his home crowd, he put in a steady performance with a final minute dummy and slick 20-metre linebreak to send Isaia Perese over for a bonus-point try the icing on a strong performance for the 24-year-old.

"Hopefully that springboards him into taking on the line a little more, but he had a great day otherwise," Coleman said of Donaldson's efforts after the game. "He kicked really well, his goal kicking was impeccable, he tackled bravely. He's like our team, he's getting better every week.

"Everything you read at the moment it's been about Carter Gordon and obviously his battle with Noah last week was a lot in the media, and Ben's just trying to find his form and he's starting to do that now.

"I'm happy for him because he's just a good kid, he's a good team man. He's really popular in the team and when he's down and coping shit in the media, you feel for him and his mates feel for him. So everyone's just happy he's delivering at the moment."

While Coleman isn't a believer of a full 80-minute performance, he does know he needs more than just his defence and set-piece to fire in order for his side to have a chance of taking their season past the first round of the play-offs.

"Our defence is stable and has been stable all year and our set piece has had the odd bad day, but for the most part it's good, so it's been dominant and then we just needed that third part, the offence to click, and we had the two parts of the ingredients in the first half and then we got the offence firing a bit in the second half we strung some multi phases together and that's what you need, that's the difference between the middle of the road team and a top team. If all three parts are functioning and if we can add that to our game," he said.

"As you've seen, this team don't quit, they just keep going and there's a really strong spirit in there. A lot of these boys have been together for a long time, they're tight mates, most of them are Sydney boys and have played with each other and been through the tough times at 21, so there's an inbuilt resilience in that group that I didn't give them that, that they've got themselves."