The Blues will be without captain Dalton Papali'I for the remainder of the regular season after he copped a three week ban for his high tackle on Crusaders' Richie Mo'unga on Saturday night.

Shown a red card after he hit Mo'unga high in the early minutes of the second half of the Blues' loss, the Sanzaar Foul Play Review Committee reviewed the incident and upheld the red card before handing down a three-week suspension, up to and including the Blues final regular season match against the Highlanders on Friday 2 June.

Originally handed a six-week suspension, the committee determined an early guilty plea and clean record warranted a reduced suspension.

"With respect to sanction, the Foul Play Review Committee held the act of foul play was reckless, with direct head contact and no significant mitigating factors present," Chairman Michael Heron said.

"The FPRC found the incident was dangerous and after considering the relevant factors decided the foul play merited a mid-range entry point of six weeks.

"Taking into account mitigating factors, including the player's exemplary record and guilty plea, the judicial committee reduced the suspension by three weeks."

The incident occurred in the 43rd minute when he rushed out of the defensive line and attempted to smother the Crusaders fly-half with a big hit, but instead Mo'unga collected Papali'I's shoulder to the head. He wasn't injured and played the remainder of the match.

The incident proved costly with the Crusaders going on to claim the derby victory 15-3 at Orangetheory Stadium.

Papali'i was initially shown a yellow card but it was later elevated to red after the TMO reviewed the call.

The Blues currently sit fifth on the ladder, behind the Chiefs, Brumbies, Hurricanes and Crusaders and face the Reds in Brisbane, Hurricanes and Highlanders at home to finish the regular season.