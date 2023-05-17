New Wallaroos captain Piper Duck a leader for the future

Jason Gilmore and Max Jorgensen weigh in on the suggestions that Joseph Suaali'i could be released by the Roosters early. (2:01)

Only a year after making her international debut, Piper Duck's star continues to rise, named Wallaroos captain after current captain Shannon Parry made the decision to retire following the side's opening Test match of the year against Fiji on Saturday night.

Just three weeks ago, Duck was forced into a moonboot, restricted to a mobility scooter and ruled out for the opening Test of the year after suffering a foot injury during the Waratahs Super W semifinal loss to the Fijiana Drua, so she was shocked to receive a phone call from Wallaroos coach Jay Tregonning offering her the vacant captaincy position.

It wasn't a decision to be taken lightly for the 22-year-old. A confident and articulate woman, Duck took her time to mull over the opportunity and decide whether she was prepared to take on such an honour. Calling her parents, friends and partner, she'd eventually accept the role and is set to become the youngest player to captain the Wallaroos when she returns to the field in June.

"It's definitely exciting and I'm very excited for the opportunity and I suppose the leadership qualities that Jay sees me," Duck told media on Wednesday.

"At the time [of Tregonning's call] I actually said to him 'you've caught me really off guard'. It's not something I had definitely expected this year only having debuted a year ago... I just think something like that, something that is such a big decision, it's the right thing to consider it and really think about it. I don't think a rash decision on something like this is appropriate.

Piper Duck will lead the Wallaroos. Mark Evans/Getty Images for Rugby Australia

"But again, I'm very excited and honoured for the position and I'm just keen to learn off the other girls in the group who do have such strong leadership skills with the likes of Shannon [Parry]. So yeah, definitely excited for the position."

Picking up the rugby ball for the first time seven years ago, Duck quickly rose through the Australian rugby ranks, playing in the youth Australian sevens team and named in the touring squad for the Australian women's sevens side to LA in 2021 before making a name for herself in the 15-player game, making her debut with the Waratahs in Super W 2020 and the Wallaroos against Fiji last year.

Despite her short time in the game, she's been a standout. Fighting for a position in a crowded backrow which features former Wallaroos captain Grace Hamilton, Parry, former Wallaroos player of the year Em Chancellor, and rising star Grace Kemp [who recently announced her signing in the NRLW], the flanker has shone with her barnstorming carries and heavy hits, while her bright pink headgear has become synonymous with her hard hitting style.

It's her maturity and leadership qualities though that had Tregonning -- and her Waratahs coach Campbell Aitken -- overlooking her young age and turning to her to take over the captaincy duties at Super W earlier this year and now international level. Her decision to take her time in accepting the captaincy position a clear example of the maturity the 22-year-old possesses, while her well-spoken demeanor made her a standout among her teammates.

Chosen to represent Rugby Australia and speak in front of the Prime Minister at Kirribili House earlier this year a sure sign Duck was a leader in waiting.

"Piper has got this amazing ability to connect with people, to have conversations with all stakeholders of the game in a calm and respectful way," Tregonning said. "She can lead players on the field and off the field, in training and game day, and has an awesome rapport with everyone around her.

"To me, as a leader of a team, it's important to not only be able to perform on the field exceptionally, as Piper does, but also have the ability to connect with all stakeholders that are involved with the team.

"Sometimes it's not an age thing, it's a maturity thing and Piper has a lot of maturity for such a young person, and you have a conversation with Piper and age doesn't really come into it for me."

Piper Duck (middle) in action for the Wallaroos. Matt Roberts/Getty Images

It still wasn't an easy decision for Tregonning though with plenty of experienced Wallaroos campaigners in the squad including former captain Hamilton who continues to be one of the world's best, but with an eye on the future, including a home World Cup in 2029 the Wallaroos coach is backing Duck to be the leader for the long term.

"We've got a lot of experienced players and a really experienced leadership group within the squad at the moment and Piper's a massive part of that, but it was definitely not an easy decision," he said.

"Looking forward, no [Grace wasn't an option], Grace's ability as a player is unheralded, and that's why she's in our squad at the moment.

"We had discussions last year about the leadership change and I think moving forward and looking to the future the Wallaroos moving into the next few World Cups, I think we we've definitely landed on the right person here with Piper.

"From my point of view, I think Piper is the right leader for now and that's why we've made the decision now but looking forward I think someone like Piper, to be able to take the team to the next World Cup and then potentially 2029 is a massive bonus in stability for the Wallaroos."

With the second iteration of the Pacific Four, the inaugural WXV title, two Rugby World Cups and plenty more on the agenda over the next few years, Duck is dreaming big as she looks towards the future.

"I think the biggest thing is where we were at at the World Cup and now there's already a huge difference and it's been what, not even a year," Duck said. "So we are only on an upward movement right now and I think leading into the 2025 and the home World Cup in 2029, I believe we can win it.

"Anything is possible if we have the backing and support as we do right now from RUPA, Rugby Australia and the community. I think we're going to go further than anyone would even believe, and I believe in the girls and I just want to, I suppose, do my best to support them in doing that."