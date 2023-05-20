Gold Medal winning Shannon Parry farewelled the game in the only way she knew how with a win while wearing gold. But it was fellow flanker Ash Marsters who stole the show with her best game in the Wallaroos jersey yet.

Parry wore the captain's badge for the final time on Saturday night as she led a changed-up Wallaroos team to their first win of 2023, 17-5 over Fiji, after she announced her retirement from the game earlier in the week.

Proving there was still plenty left in the tank, her signature yellow headgear was spotted everywhere on the Allianz Stadium pitch, making menacing tackles, impressive carries and securing turnovers at the breakdown. She came metres away from scoring a try of her own late in the match but didn't have the legs to beat the final Fiji defender 10-metres out.

One of Australia's most well-known women's players, the 33-year-old was carried off the pitch to cheers in an example of just how important she's been to the game.

"[Feeling] really good, to be honest," Parry said after the game. "It was a nice way to finish the career on a positive note.

"It's sort of been an interesting week for me, to be honest. I've really just been focusing on the team and getting us prepared for what's ahead.

"Then I saw like 2 minutes to go and I was like, this is the last two minutes. So for me it's been a long career, but I've loved every minute of it and I just think to finish it at home has been something really special and yeah, I had to look up and my parents were there as well. So yeah, it was a really nice touch for me to finish my career here.

"For me, it's always been about the team and it's always been about the team getting the result tonight. It's not about me, it's about setting the Wallaroos up for the year ahead."

But it was Marsters who proved the difference for the Wallaroos. The player of the match created gold dust with every touch of the ball, while her defensive effort was huge, making several hard-hitting tackles and a pilfer that released all the pressure as her side was forced to defend their line hard for several minutes in the first half.

Making her first appearance at flanker in the gold jersey, it proved a masterstroke from coach Jay Tregonning, as she set up the opening try of the night with a darting run inside the Fiji half that saw her brought down just 10-metres from the line before a pop pass saw centre Cecilia Smith finish off the effort with a try in the right corner.

Her offloads around the corner were something to behold, constantly getting over the gain line and giving her edge support space to capitalise, namely Maya Stewart who scored two tries in just her second appearance since returning from an ACL rupture.

"We knew she got the ability to play footy," Tregonning said after the match. "2014 when we first had her in the Wallaroos, when I was around, but she was a winger, slash halfback, she's a footy player, she just loves playing rugby. You can see her skill set, she's solid over the ball there."

Forced into several changes with three of Australia's best names - Em Chancellor, Bella McKenzie and Lori Cramer -- unavailable while playing in the UK and Piper Duck out with a foot injury, New Zealand-born Queensland Reds fly-half Carys Dallinger was given the No.10 jersey, while Brumbies fullback Faitala Moleka was called upon to make her debut.

While Tregonning was happy with Dallinger's first appearance, several of her clearing kicks left a lot to be desired, leaving her team in precarious positions multiple times in the opening half, while Moleka worked her way into the game.

Replacement halfback Jasmin Huriwai made the most of her minutes on the pitch though, making an impressive 20-metre run while her passing off the back of the ruck was impeccable.

"Caryse did very well in steering the ship and plugging us to different parts of the field where we wanted to get and I think we got a good impact off our bench today, which was really good," Parry said. "Boo [Tabua Tuinakauvadra] came on at No.8 and got us going some front foot ball, so you know, really proud of the girls. Jay came on, made an impact, had spark as well around the back of that rock.

"So, you know it's the first of many for those girls and looking forward to see what they can add to the Wallaroos legacy."

The defensive effort from the whole side though was the difference maker in the end. Forced to make more than 100 more tackles than Fiji (252 vs. 135), the Wallaroos were tested through the middle and on the edges on several occasions, but staying tight in connection they leaked just one try and constantly shut down any attacking run down the edges.

Their set piece took a step up as well, losing just one lineout to a not straight throw while they pipped one of Fiji's, and their scrum stayed true throughout.

While there's still plenty to work with as they prepare for their clash with the Black Ferns at the end of next month, tonight remains a night to celebrate as they farewell one of the greats.