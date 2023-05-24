Eddie, Quade and Kerevi: Why Aussie eyes will be trained on Twickenham

The most intriguing rugby fixture with Australian involvement this weekend is not the crunch Brumbies-Chiefs clash in Canberra on Saturday night.

Nor is it the resurgent Waratahs who face defending Super Rugby Pacific champions, the Crusaders, in Christchurch.

And as important as the penultimate round of regular season fixtures are for the Reds, Force and Rebels, all of whom are fighting to keep their seasons alive, they too are superseded by a match that will be played more than 16,000 kilometres away in south-west London.

For on Sunday night [AEST] Quade Cooper and Samu Kerevi will once again reprise their potentially-World Cup shaping combination when the Barbarians face a World XV coached by World Cup-winning coach Steve Hansen at Twickenham.

At the helm of the Barbarians? None other than current Wallabies coach Eddie Jones.

"You know the Barbarians are an important institution in rugby," Jones said as he prepared to return to Twickenham for the first time since his sacking as England coach last December. "They're very much about the spirit of the game. We want to play with good spirit, good endeavour, play some good rugby and then the second bonus is working with Quade and Samu, who are potentially World Cup members, so to see where they're up to.

"[Marika] Koroibete was going to be on the other team, but I think, unfortunately, he got injured for his club on the weekend, so he won't be there. But certainly, working with Quade and Samu and hopefully coaching a Barbarians team that plays with a lot of spirit will be important."

With both Cooper and Kerevi only returning from long injury layoffs late in their respective Japanese League One seasons, the Twickenham exhibition looms as another vital step in their road to the World Cup, so too the Wallabies' own path to France.

While Barbarians weeks are often as much about the off-field bonding and the chance to mix with rugby players from all over the world, this fixture has taken on far greater significance as both Cooper and Kerevi chase invaluable minutes in what is a truncated Test calendar before the Wallabies commence their World Cup campaign on September 9.

Earlier this year Jones all but declared Cooper was his man at No. 10, before backtracking those comments in an interview with the ABC. Since that juncture, however, Bernard Foley, another veteran playmaker, has piloted his Kubota Spears to the Japanese League One title and the competition's fly-half of the year award.

Back at home in Super Rugby Pacific, Carter Gordon has amassed a season's worth of praise while both Noah Lolesio and Ben Donaldson have each done their best to impress Jones in the race to earn a World Cup berth.

But it is Cooper's return from an Achilles injury suffered against the Pumas in Argentina last August that has been an ongoing source of interest. His recovery was always going to be a slow process, but at last the 76-Test playmaker made it back just in time for his Kintetsu Liners' promotion/relegation matches, by virtue of a one-minute cameo in their final round fixture on April 24, to take his place alongside long-time halves partner and friend Will Genia.

Eddie Jones will once again coach the Barbarians, seizing the opportunity to play Quade Cooper and Samu Kerevi alongside one another Alex Davidson/Getty Images

The result was two further 40- and 60-minute efforts that saw the 33-year-old successfully navigate the doubts, nerves and reservations that linger in any return from such a serious injury.

Kerevi has also spent more than nine months on the sidelines after he was injured playing for the Australia sevens team at last year's Commonwealth Games. That ACL rupture was arguably the most crushing blow in the Wallabies' 2022 campaign, given Kerevi had been such a revelation the season prior when Dave Rennie had brought him back for the Rugby Championship.

Providing he his fit, Kerevi is a walk-up start for the Wallabies at No. 12 at the World Cup. His ability to get Australia over the gainline in midfield, attract defenders to free up space for those outside him, and find an offload through contact make him one of the best inside centres on the planet.

But he too is short of a gallop, having only returned for Suntory Sungoliath's League One semifinal loss to Foley's Kubota Spears on May 13.

With Ngani Laumape, Charles Piutau and Semi Radradra lining up for the World XV, any thought that Kerevi might have an easy assignment in the Barbarians midfield could not be further from reality. It is exactly what the Fijian-born centre needs in what will be his third game back after Suntory's third-place playoff against Canon Eagles in Japan.

Quade Cooper is hoping to take another step towards the Rugby World Cup this weekend, after his 2022 Test season was ended by injury against Argentina Daniel Jayo/Getty Images

And so Sunday's game between the Barbarians and a World XV is of major significance for Jones and the Wallabies as the countdown to the World Cup closes in on three months, a match that takes place after Foley's title-winning effort and Will Skelton's latest European triumph and amid the speculation about a broadened Giteau Law.

Cooper and Kerevi will, in the next couple of months, have further opportunities to regain peak match fitness against the Springboks, Pumas and All Blacks, before the Wallabies fly out for France in mid-August; but Sunday's game is a bonus fixture to further blow out the cobwebs that fester with such long stints on the sidelines.

The fact that Cooper and Kerevi will likely spend at least a portion of the match playing alongside each other at 10 and 12 respectively, under Jones to boot, also cannot be understated.

With the duo a very real chance of starting alongside each other against Georgia in Paris on September 9, the usually frivolous Barbarians fixture is instead suddenly a key juncture on Jones' unlikely "smash and grab" World Cup mission.

After an unfathomable run with injury in 2022, which played a role in Rennie's ultimate downfall, Jones and the rest of the Australian rugby community will be sweating on the safe passage of Cooper and Kerevi on Sunday -- and hoping for just a few signs that they may yet be able to reprise the form that was critical to a four-game winning streak in the 2021 Rugby Championship.

They are two years older, clearly, but such was their combination through that period that it requires further examination, at least, over the coming months.