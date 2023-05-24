Injury rules Wallabies prop Robertson out of World Cup

Wallabies prop Tom Robertson will miss this year's Rugby World Cup after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament, but lock Izack Rodda is back on track for the showpiece event.

Western Force star Robertson tore the ACL in his left knee during last week's 34-19 win over the Brumbies in Perth.

The 28-year-old's standout form for the Force this season was rewarded last month when he was selected for Wallabies coach Eddie Jones' first training camp.

Tom Robertson of the Western Force. Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images

But Robertson's hopes of appearing in the September-October World Cup in France are now over after scans confirmed an ACL tear.

"The timing is really bad. He was playing some of his best rugby," Force coach Simon Cron said.

"We love him. Throbba is a big part of our team. He's a great man."

"He covers loosehead and tighthead. It's a big loss. But he's pretty strong, and he'll get through it."

Robertson will be 32 when Australia hosts the next World Cup in 2027 and Cron is backing his star prop to feature.

"We've talked previously, before his injury, and he was already talking about the next home World Cup. He's got that in his sights," Cron said.

"He's a smart human and a tough guy, so he'll get through it."

Robertson's Force teammate Rodda will take a major step towards proving his own fitness for the World Cup when he makes his return from a foot injury in Friday night's clash with the Melbourne Rebels at AAMI Park.