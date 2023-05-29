Super -- Not So Super -- Rugby Pacific: Telea astonishes as Aussies bottle basics

The race for the final two places in Super Rugby Pacific's top eight will go down to the final round of the regular season, after the weekend's action was as dramatic as it was entertaining.

Each of the Reds, Highlanders, Drua, Force and Rebels can still qualify for the playoffs, with all but two games in the final round set to have an impact on the make-up of the top eight.

In Round 14 there were wins for Highlanders, Rebels, Drua, Crusaders, Blues and Chiefs.

Read on as we review some of the Super - and Not So Super - action from the weekend.

SUPER

TERRIFIC TELEA WOWS ON WET AUCKLAND NIGHT

"He's unbelievable."

Sky Sport commentator Tony Johnson summed Mark Telea up perfectly on Saturday night as the Blues winger produced a four-try performance that made a mockery of the awful playing conditions at Eden Park.

Telea, simply, was outstanding as he showed the full array of attacking skills, his four tries coming in contrasting fashion but equally brilliant in their execution.

After using all of his strength and power to drive over from close range for his first five-pointer, Telea then cut through the heart of the Hurricanes defence with a long-range special on the counter attack, the winger sliding between two covering defenders and narrowly avoiding a collision with the left upright.

While he used the wet conditions to his advantage for those two five-pointers, his third and fourth tries belied the slipperiness of the Eden Park turf.

First, Telea brought new meaning to the expression "step you in a phone booth" when he turned sharply off his right foot to make a fool of four Hurricanes defenders, only to set the stage for the pick of his bunch.

The final act of Telea's virtuoso performance saw him scoop a loose ball up off the grass with the most outrageous ease, drawing further - and completely warranted - superlatives from Johnson and co.

Mark Telea's four-try performance against the Hurricanes won't be forgotten anytime soon Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Telea drew special praise from Blues coach Leon MacDonald, too.

"He's on fire at the moment," MacDonald said. "He was the difference really - close to the line or in the middle of the field, or wherever he decides to pop up. And that's probably his point of difference. He's all over the place, and you can't get away from him.

"He's always looking for opportunities, whether he's off the back of a ruck, whether he's inside or outside 10, whether he's on the edge, he's dangerous and he's just hungry to get his hands on the ball. He was fantastic tonight."

While there is no shortage of outside backs in New Zealand rugby pushing for World Cup selection, so good has Telea been this season that it is hard to see how All Blacks coach Ian Foster could leave him out of his squad, at least for the Rugby Championship.

As MacDonald noted, Telea's willingness to come in off his wing and look for work, while also doing the core skills of a winger, adding multiple doses of jaw-dropping skill along the way, have made him the standout right winger of the competition this season.

HEARTBREAK FOR REDS, BUT LONG-RANGE SPECIAL SURELY THE TRY OF THE SEASON

Queensland remain in the hunt for the finals despite a devastating finish to Friday's game with the Highlanders in Dunedin.

In a match that wasn't short on controversy - more on that later -- replacement scrum-half Folau Fakatava produced a moment of brilliance with a short-side dummy and dart that ensured his mentor, Aaron Smith, enjoyed the ultimate farewell at home in a Highlanders jersey.

Earlier, however, the Reds scored what will surely be among the tries of the year, if not the try of the year, from only metres outside their own line.

It all started with a rampaging Harry Wilson hitting an unders line from a Reds lineout win, the big No. 8 bursting into the backfield, dummying, and then offloading to James O'Connor. The Wallabies veteran was very nearly thudded into touch by Freddie Burns, but instead offloaded in the nick of time, the bouncing ball scooped up by Tate McDermott. From there the ball was passed through three further sets of hands and onto replacement Jake Upfield, who finished off a spectacular team try with his first touch of the ball.

While the 36-32 defeat was a tough pill to swallow, the try was one of many positives for a Reds side who now head to Fiji to face the Drua. A win will guarantee Queensland's place in the finals, but they may also still advance if they are beaten, with the Highlanders, Rebels and Force all facing tough final-round assignments.

HEROIC CHIEFS DEFENCE LOCKS UP TOP SPOT

The Chiefs have sewn up homeground advantage for as long as they are around in the playoffs, which on the strength of their effort in Canberra looks likely to be the competition's final on June 24.

But they needed all their defensive resilience to do it on Saturday night as they repeatedly repelled a Brumbies team that now looks to have paid an even heavier price for last week's mass rests against the Force.

Asked to make 233 tackles at GIO Stadium, the Chiefs completed 210 successfully for a completion rate of 90%. Time and time again the visitors aimed up on their own line, denying a Brumbies team that was let down by their execution on more than one occasion.

While the Chiefs have some devastating attacking weapons to go with their powerhouse ball-carriers up front, this defensive effort confirmed there is plenty of substance to go with their style; six of the visitors' forwards made at least 14 tackles or more, with All Blacks skipper Sam Cane topping the lot with 20.

NOT SO SUPER

TOP AUSSIES SIDES EXHIBIIT DISTINCT LACK OF RUGBY BASICS

He may have been blissfully unawares as he prepared the Barbarians at Twickenham, but you get the feeling the meticulous Eddie Jones will at least play catch-up on Round 14 of Super Rugby Pacific and be reasonably disappointed with what he sees.

While the Rebels put fellow Australian side the Force to the sword in Melbourne and the Reds went within 20 seconds of beating the Highlanders on the road in Dunedin, the performances of the Brumbies and Waratahs, and specifically some of the individual efforts of Wallabies hopefuls, were well below the level that will be needed to challenge at this year's World Cup.

In Christchurch the Waratahs had every opportunity to put some early pressure on the Crusaders and strung some decent rugby together to stress their hosts' defensive line, forcing them into repeated infringements that eventually brought about an early yellow card.

But an inexplicable decision from Ben Donaldson to try a chance cross-kick from a penalty, when an opportunity to instead plug the corner and launch a rolling maul beckoned, stifled their early momentum and a David Havili try soon steadied the hosts even while they were down to 14 men.

A smart blindside dart from Jake Gordon ensured the Waratahs did secure some pay for their promising start, but from there the visitors' tactical management fell away as they kicked aimlessly to the Crusaders back three on multiple occasions, or opted to keep the ball in play when it needed to be booted into row 10.

There is a reason the Crusaders have only been beaten at Orangetheory Stadium on a handful of occasions, and that is because opposition teams need to play near mistake-free, seemingly perfect, rugby to do so.

Unfortunately for Waratahs coach Darren Coleman, his team fell away completely after their promising start and were eventually hammered 42-18, an injury to rising star Max Jorgensen only making matters worse.

What will have likely frustrated Jones further however was how out of sorts the Brumbies were against the Chiefs in a match that pit the best of New Zealand and Australia against one another.

Stephen Larkham's side had the lion's share of territory and possession, but they were left to lament poor execution and decision-making inside the Chiefs' 20. Perhaps most disappointing was a terrible pass from Wallabies fullback hopeful Tom Wright that denied teammate Andy Muirhead any chance of a five-pointer, the ball dribbling along the greasy surface.

A try just before halftime would have sent the Brumbies into the sheds with a shot of momentum, but instead it put the exclamation point on an opening 40 minutes that they barely improved upon after the break.

The Brumbies now appear destined for a home quarterfinal against the Hurricanes, rather than the Waratahs, which will be a tough enough assignment even before they contemplate a semifinal on the road, in all likelihood against the Chiefs in Hamilton.

Meanwhile, Australia's collective success against New Zealand opposition this year sits at just 5/24 games.

REDS RIGHT TO QUERY REF/TMO AFTER MULTIPLE HOWLERS

As reported earlier, it took a moment of individual brilliance from Folau Fakatava to deny the Reds what would have been a thoroughly deserved win in Dunedin.

But they also had cause to complain about multiple incidents that either were blatantly missed by referee Brendon Pickerill or surprisingly deemed not worthy of sanction by the Television Match Official.

Firstly, Freddie Burns' covering tackle on James O'Connor in the lead-up to the Reds' brilliant team try surely warranted at least some level of sanction. On replay, the Englishman at least appeared to have caught O'Connor high and with his shoulder, which would have usually warranted a yellow card. Even more confusing was the fact the TMO had checked whether O'Connor had put his foot into touch.

Also in the first half, lock Conor Vest was forced from the field with what was later confirmed to be a fractured neck after he was hit high by Highlanders back-rower Liam Frizell. Again the TMO deemed the incident not worthy of sanction, despite Frizell catching Vest flush on the head with a shoulder that also appeared to be without any wrapping of his left arm.

Pickerill should never ref again, seriously useless.. massive high impact decisions leading to Highlanders try and costing Reds the game.. rubbish officiating pic.twitter.com/3nWPxIz3bH — Was_the_rugby_ref_right? (@was_ref_right) May 26, 2023

Just how Vest was able to suffer such a serious neck injury and there not be any sanction, not even a penalty, is truly mind-boggling. The pressure will be on the SANZAAR citing officer to review the incident, with the Reds rightly left fuming once the full extent of Vest's injury was confirmed on Saturday.

Finally, referee Pickerill missed what can only be described as one of the most blatant forward passes of the season, in the lead-up to the Highlanders' penultimate try scored by Conor Garden-Bachop.

Adding further insult to the Reds was the fact that the try came more than two phases after the forward pass, so the TMO wasn't permitted to go back to it even if he had seen what everyone else watching on at home had noticed.