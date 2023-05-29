Queensland Reds backrower Harry Wilson has blasted referee Bredon Pickerill for his handling of their last gasp loss to the Highlanders on Friday night, labelling his treatment of Connor Vest's serious neck injury as "disrespectful".

Vest was left lying on his back on the pitch after a shoulder from Shannon Frizell directly to the head broke the flanker's C7 vertebrae.

Vest was stretched in an ambulance and spent two nights in a Dunedin Hospital before he was flown back to Brisbane on Sunday, but it was an extremely shocking diagnosis after he walked from the field minutes after the hit.

Speaking on Monday, Wilson said the side were left worried and anxious to hear the result of Vest's injury after he left the ground and believes Pickerill had attempted to rush his teammate from the field in order to restart play.

"As a playing group we we're very frustrated with the referee trying to rush him off the field," Wilson said.

"We thought it was pretty disrespectful to the player who just broke his neck being told to get off the field as if he's trying to waste time. That's something as a playing group we weren't too happy with.

"He was lying down for quite a while, and they (the medical staff) had him in all the positions. There seemed to be a lot of external pressures to get him off the field and he walked off. You don't know what extra damage that can do.

"Everyone was quite worried but Connor has return to Australia and we believe he's avoided surgery, which is really great news for him and his family."

The team are so angered by the incident and several others including a Freddie Burns' shoulder to James O'Connor's jaw as he released an inside ball on the sideline which SANZAAR judged didn't warrant any further disciplinary action, the club has lodged an official complaint to the Rugby Union Players' Association.

Vest remained in a Dunedin hospital on Saturday, scans revealing a fracture of his C7 vertebrae in a shock diagnosis after he had walked off the field in the 29th minute following a tackle. Joe Allison/Getty Images

The players meanwhile are hoping the incidents can be reassessed.

"For us as a playing group, we hope so because rugby's really been big on the last few years about player welfare and for us there wasn't much player welfare there with no-arms tackle on his legs and a shoulder, with no arms, to the head.

"It's not ideal. Vesty broke his neck. For me, that's pretty ridiculous.

"Thankfully, James was OK there. That was another one we found very hard to comprehend as a playing group.

"James copped a shoulder to the head against the Chiefs, was concussed and missed a week. His first game back and he gets another shoulder to the head.

"As a playing group, we're contacting our players' union because we want it to be even. World Rugby has been really big on stamping stuff out of the game with cards and discipline but this season, game after game, boys seem to be shouldered to the head.

"If nothing is going to be done about it, we're going to try to do something about it ourselves. We ant our best playing week in, week out."

Just clinging to seventh place on the ladder, the Reds will travel to Fiji without Vest and without co-captain Liam Wright after he dislocated his shoulder on Friday night, as they take on a very dangerous Fijian Drua side in Suva. Only a win can guarantee a spot in the quarter-finals.

"It's a big test. It's a like a quarter-final a week early," Wilson said.

"We know the Fijians can blow you away in front of their home fans so we have to play really smart, kick well, use our set piece and hopefully get a fast start like we did in Dunedin."

In a boost for the injury-hit side, halfback Tate McDermott has passed the initial return to play protocols following his head knock in Dunedin and is some chance of playing.