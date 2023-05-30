Winger Suliasi Vunvialu has re-signed with Rugby Australia and Queensland Rugby through to the end of 2025.

The Queensland Reds star has played just the one Test for Australia, after battling injury early in his return to rugby, but was rewarded this year by Eddie Jones when selected for the Wallabies training camp squad.

Vunvialu has scored 15 tries in his first 26 games for the Reds, making his debut in 2021, after a stellar rugby league career with Melbourne Storm. The 27-year-old has shown glimpses of his brilliance this year, featuring in ten of Queensland's Super Rugby Pacific games.

"I'm enjoying my time in rugby," Vunivalu said.

"I've learned plenty with the Reds and Wallabies and know there's a long way to go If I want to achieve my goals.

"We've got a great group of players and staff at Ballymore. I'm enjoying working alongside them every day.

"It's an exciting year for the Wallabies with the World Cup. I'm doing everything I can to be a part of it after the Super Rugby season."

Suliasi Vunivalu runs the ball for Queensland Reds against Moana Pasifika. Joe Allison/Getty Images

Wallabies head coach Eddie Jones was happy with the signing, considering the busy International schedule ahead.

"Suli has the potential to be a Test match winner," Jones said.

"I'm really pleased how he's been progressing through Super Rugby and even happier that he's committed his future to Queensland and the Wallabies."

Reds General Manager Sam Cordingley said he was looking forward to a promising future for Vunivalu.

"We've been impressed with Suli's progress over the last three seasons. He is a really popular member of the group," Cordingley said.

"He is improving game by game and has plenty more to offer for the Reds and Wallabies.

"We're looking forward to seeing him continue and push for higher honours over the next two seasons."