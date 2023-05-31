Allan Alaalatoa's injury adds to the Wallabies' depth concerns at tighthead prop, with potential for big ramifications for their World Cup campaign. (1:08)

Queensland Reds No. 8 Harry Wilson has been issued with a "reminder" about his duty to not undermine public confidence in referees, as SANZAAR cleared Kiwi whistle-blower Brendon Pickerill of any wrongdoing following the tackle that left Connor Vest with a fractured neck.

SANZAAR on Wednesday revealed Pickerill's conduct in the Round 14 Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Reds and Highlanders in Dunedin had been given the green light, just a couple of days after Wilson said the referee had "disrespected" Vest by hurrying him from the field following an awkward tackle by Shannon Frizell and Andrew Makalio.

With Vest ducking into the contact, Frizell's left shoulder caught the Reds lock square on the top of the head. The incident was examined by the Television Match Official and Pickerill at the time with no sanction forthcoming, a decision that was later upheld by SANZAAR'S citing officer.

Vest walked from the field after the incident, with the full extent of his injury only confirmed following scans later on Friday night.

"Super Rugby Pacific has concluded a review of the incident involving an injury to Connor Vest of the Reds during the weekend's match [Friday 26 May] between the Highlanders and Reds at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin. Vest was injured during a tackle in the 28th minute of the match.

"The review has found that at no stage did the Match Referee, Brendon Pickerill, attempt to hurry the review of the injury or the removal of the player from the field... the incident was also reviewed post match by the independent Citing Commissioner who found no foul play had occurred by the tacklers."

Connor Vest was taken in this awkward tackle, which left the Reds fuming over the lack of any sanction Joe Allison/Getty Images

The Reds had been left incensed post game with Wilson's frustrations clearly boiling over when he fronted the media on Monday.

"As a playing group we we're very frustrated with the referee trying to rush him off the field," Wilson said.

"We thought it was pretty disrespectful to the player who just broke his neck being told to get off the field as if he's trying to waste time. That's something as a playing group we weren't too happy with.

"He was lying down for quite a while, and they (the medical staff) had him in all the positions. There seemed to be a lot of external pressures to get him off the field and he walked off. You don't know what extra damage that can do."

Those comments caught the eye of SANZAAR officials, who provide the tournament officials and handle the foul play citing process, the governing body dubbing them "factually incorrect" while warning Wilson about his conduct.

"The comments attributed to Harry Wilson of the Reds in the media are factually incorrect and whilst they may have been well intending in support of a teammate, he has been issued with a reminder that care must be taken with public comments not to impair the public confidence in the integrity of match officials," the SANZAAR release said.

"Super Rugby Pacific Match Officials will always provide sufficient time for the treatment of injuries in consultation with Team and Match Day Medical staff to ensure that the appropriate level of care is able to be provided on any occasion. In regards to this incident, at no time was the referee made aware of the seriousness of the player's injury or the need for more time or precautions."

Harry Wilson will need to watch what he says in public moving forward, particularly as it pertains to match officials Joe Allison/Getty Images

Wilson's "reminder" comes after the Reds had already sought clarity from World Rugby over a number of other tackles they thought had warranted closer inspection this season, with the No. 8 also on Monday having pointed to a separate tackle on James O'Connor last Friday that had infuriated Queensland.

"For us as a playing group, we hope so because rugby's really been big on the last few years about player welfare and for us there wasn't much player welfare there with no-arms tackle on his legs and a shoulder, with no arms, to the head," Wilson replied when asked if he thought the Vest incident needed to be reassessed.

"It's not ideal. Vesty broke his neck. For me, that's pretty ridiculous.

"Thankfully, James was okay there. That was another one we found very hard to comprehend as a playing group.

"James copped a shoulder to the head against the Chiefs, was concussed and missed a week. His first game back and he gets another shoulder to the head.

"As a playing group, we're contacting our players' union because we want it to be even. World Rugby has been really big on stamping stuff out of the game with cards and discipline but this season, game after game, boys seem to be shouldered to the head."

Wilson and the Reds are chasing one of two remaining spots in the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs and can guarantee their place in the finals with a win over the Fijian Drua in Suva on Saturday.