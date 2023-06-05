Super -- Not So Super -- Rugby Pacific: 'Embarrassing' Waratahs saved worst for Hooper's farewell

And that's it. Super Rugby Pacific's regular season is done for a second year, and with it the 2023 campaigns of Moana Pasifika, Melbourne Rebels, Western Force and the Highlanders.

The four quarterfinals have meanwhile been confirmed - Chiefs-Reds, Crusaders-Drua, Blues-Waratahs, Brumbies-Hurricanes - after a final round that threw up a couple of thrillers and one huge upset.

That was of course Moana's shock victory over the Waratahs that doubled as a party-pooper for Michael Hooper, who was playing his final game in a sky blue jersey in Sydney.

Elsewhere there were wins for the Blues, Brumbies, Drua, Hurricanes and Chiefs.

Read on as we review some of the Super - and Not So Super - action from Round 15.

NOT SO SUPER

YOU'RE RIGHT, DARREN, THAT WAS S---

We're starting in reverse this week and taking dead aim at the Waratahs, who saved their worst performance of the season for the worst possible occasion: the farewell of arguably their greatest player of the professional era.

A healthy crowd had made its way to Sydney's Allianz Stadium, among them hundreds of junior players who were part of a pre-game march past, only to be greeted by a team that barely looked like it had played with each other all season.

The Waratahs could not win their own lineout; made simple handling mistakes; had players running the wrong lines in midfield; and genuinely look completely disjointed on a night when not only should they have been motivated to send their warrior No. 7 out on a high, but also finetune their preparations for a quarterfinal with the Blues.

On the evidence of Saturday night's performance, all Waratahs fans should expect at Eden Park on Saturday night is a repeat of the ugly drubbing they received in Auckland earlier this year.

"It was bad on all fronts," Coleman said of his team's efforts against Moana.

Michael Hooper's final home game for the Waratahs ended in disaster with NSW comprehensively beaten by the previously winless Moana Pasifika Jason McCawley/Getty Images

"You've got that yucky feeling in the bottom of your stomach that you didn't perform there how you wanted. It was bad for Hoops to finish like that. It was bad for momentum into playoffs that we played so badly.

"It's hurting now... embarrassed now off the back of that.

"We had such a good opportunity with such a good crowd and what would have been a good event to finish on a high. You see those juniors march in and you really want to win them over on the sport by having a team they look up to and we dish up that s---."

Adding to Coleman's woes is the fact that he will be without skipper Jake Gordon and tighthead prop Harry Johnson-Holmes, while several other frontline players are 50/50 for the trip to Auckland.

But perhaps the biggest call comes at fly-half where Ben Donaldson looks completely devoid of confidence; a tense exchange with a teammate following a fluffed running line a perfect illustration of a player for whom 2023 seemingly deteriorates week on week.

While Hooper didn't get anything close to the fairytale finish he so truly deserves, Saturday night does not diminish his contributions to the Waratahs and NSW rugby in its entirety one iota.

The Waratahs' inaugural title-winning co-captain, it's hard to remember Hooper ever playing a bad game. And there he was at the tail-end of the loss to Moana, still scrambling back to be first to the ball deep inside his own half.

But it's hard not to think that this was the worst Waratahs performance since a loss to the Cheetahs at the old Sydney Football Stadium way back in 2011. That defeat inspired the infamous "Fan Forum" where punters were invited to have their say and vent their frustrations about their underperforming team.

One can only imagine the vitriol NSW would receive if they reprised that public meeting again this week.

SUPER

DRUA DESERVE THEIR MAIDEN PLAYOFF APPEARANCE; RAY OF HOME FOR MOANA

Fijian Drua, in just their second season of existence, qualified for the playoffs with a dominant 43-17 victory over the Reds that sent their passionate local fans delirious and provided Super Rugby Pacific with a badly need piece of positive publicity.

The win over the Reds was their fifth from six games in Fiji this season. As predicted by ESPN at the start of the year, the Drua have proved an entirely different outfit on their home patch, whether it be Lautoka or Suva, and are fully deserving of their spot in the playoffs.

Hooker Tevita Ikanivere, backrower Joseva Tamani and centre Iosefo Masi have been the standout performers for the Drua all year and they were again in the thick of the action against the Reds, who simply could not hang with their hosts after the match was locked at 17-all at halftime.

The Drua will find the going far tougher, and far cooler, in Christchurch when they face the Crusaders on Saturday night, but even if they are comfortably beaten as expected such a result will not tarnish their accomplishments this season

Meanwhile, as bad as the Waratahs were, their opponents Moana Pasifika saved their best performance of the season to offer a ray of hope in an otherwise brutal 2023 campaign for Super Rugby Pacific's other expansion franchise.

Previously winless in 2023, Moana looked like a team who were preparing for the playoffs; their set-piece sound, their passing crisp, their defensive line organised, as they recovered from an early runaway five-pointer to completely outplay the Waratahs and instead secure departing coach Aaron Mauger the ultimate parting gift.

And how nice it was to see veteran fly-half Christian Leali'ifano, who had hooked what would have been the match-winning conversion wide in Lautoka seven days earlier, pulling the strings and eventually streaking away to score a try in Sydney.

Leali'ifano might not be the same player he was a few years ago, but he has been a mainstay for Moana these past two seasons and a critical part of a franchise that has had its fair share of issues in a short space of time.

The departure of Levi Aumua to the Crusaders has rightfully raised questions about exactly what Moana's role is and should be moving forward in Super Rugby, but a priority should be ensuring they play more than one game in either Samoa or Tonga next season.

COLES BAITS OLD MATE TAYLOR INTO YELLOW CARD

The Hurricanes ensured they too will have some momentum for a what is the most enticing quarterfinal of the bunch - against the Brumbies in Canberra - following a rousing comeback victory over the Crusaders.

While scrum-half Cam Roigard and rising back-rower Brayden Iose again caught the eye, the match will be remembered for an entertaining exchange between long-time friends and All Blacks teammates Dane Coles and Codie Taylor.

In what was Coles' final game at Westpac Stadium, the veteran hooker ensured the locals would get one last look at his masterful niggle when he baited Taylor into a yellow card.

Early in the second-half, Taylor took umbrage with Coles' off-the-ball contact with one of the Crusader's teammates and grabbed his Hurricanes opposite by the jumper. The two then exchanged words and a few shoves back and forth, before Coles playfully cocked his fist as if he was preparing to punch Taylor squarely between the eyes.

While the duo shook hands and made up, you just knew Coles was going to continue to bait Taylor, to push his buttons until he had the reaction he desired. And that's exactly how it played out, as a short while later the Crusaders hooker was off for a 10-minute sit down.

From that point on it was largely all the Hurricanes, the hosts scoring 19 unanswered points to rocket past the Crusaders before the visitors nabbed a late consolation try.

Coles had done his job perfectly and Taylor knew it, the two hookers sharing a laugh about their exchange after fulltime, before Coles was later farewelled by a haka.