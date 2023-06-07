Penney faces almost impossible KPIs at Crusaders amid a wider NZ coaching shake-up

Assuming the Scott Robertson succession mantle at the Crusaders carries a foreboding job description. Cast against the backdrop of six, possibly seven depending on this season's outcome, successive Super Rugby titles, anyone stepping into that daunting breach faces seemingly impossible KPIs.

That's partly why Rob Penney's anointment to replace Robertson next year strikes an underwhelming tone.

At first glance the Crusaders selected Penney as a familiar safe-pair-of-hands. Some of those elements hold true but, dig a little deeper, and the true rationale for his appointment soon emerges.

The Crusaders coaching stocks have been decimated in recent years.

First Ian Foster parachuted forwards coach Jason Ryan into the All Blacks mid-last year following the home series defeat to Ireland.

At the end of last season highly-rated attack coach Andrew Goodman departed to join Irish club Leinster. And come next year Robertson will promote defence coach Scott Hansen to the All Blacks, leaving two further holes in the Crusaders leadership ranks.

With former All Blacks openside Matt Todd, a coaching rookie, set to fill Hansen's void next season the Crusaders believe their relatively inexperienced coaching team - comprising Tamati Ellison, Dan Perrin, James Marshall and Todd - require a grey-haired mentor to steady the helm for an interim period.

Penney's two-year appointment speaks to that methodology.

Rob Penney will step into the not-so-small shoes of Scott Robertson after this year's Super Rugby Pacific season Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

In 2026, don't be surprised to see the Crusaders promote former All Blacks utility Ellison into the head coaching role or attempt another crack at luring Goodman home from Leinster after being unsuccessful this time around while he remains under contract in Dublin.

While hoping for a smooth post Robertson transition, the Crusaders clearly view Penney as a coaching mentor. He did, after all, hand Robertson his first coaching start with Canterbury in 2008 and has since acted as a sounding board. Penney should, therefore, help groom Ellison for the top job.

From a Super Rugby standpoint Penney's appeal is tainted by his stint with the Waratahs where he was dismissed early in the second of a three-year deal after five straight losses to start the 2021 season. His overall 7/29 record with the Waratahs doesn't reflect any better, either.

The Waratahs are, however, a complicated political beast to put it mildly. Penney wasn't helped by chief executive Andrew Hore jumping ship to the Blues. Given Sydney's status as a modern-day rugby coaching graveyard, it may be best not to judge his tenure there too harshly.

Appointing Penney does, though, resemble something out of Back to the Future after he last assisted Robbie Deans at the Crusaders 18 years ago. He then led Canterbury to four NPC titles to underpin his entrenched affiliation to the red-and-black region that also includes notching a century as a loose forward.

Richie Mo'unga [L] will not be there for the Crusaders rebuild in 2024 Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images

Those strong ties are one reason he was favoured over Vern Cotter and former All Blacks lock Ross Filipo to succeed Robertson.

Yet for a standard-bearing team such as the Crusaders, who have long set the Super Rugby benchmark, subscribing to a holding pattern jars with their aspirational legacy.

In time it may prove savvy but there is nothing bold or brave about Penney's appointment.

With their coaching changes settled there is no doubt the Crusaders face a major overhaul next season - one in which they could further come back to the pack.

While they were never going to replace Robertson's infectious, inspirational innovation, Penney's coaching style shapes as a stark contrast.

Losing influential figures Richie Mo'unga, Sam Whitelock and Leicester Fainga'anuku, among others, won't be easy for the defending champions to cover.

With Will Jordan, Scott Barrett, David Havili and Ethan Blackadder locked in the Crusaders boast ample talent to compete for another title next year - yet at the same time, they stand on the verge of a rebuild that will shake their foundations.

Of all the New Zealand Super Rugby franchises the Chiefs, this year's pacesetters, are best placed to deliver consistency in the coming years.

Clark Laidlaw has been snapped up by the Hurricanes but the Blues are still looking for a new coach Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

While they will lose Brodie Retallick and Brad Weber impressive head coach Clayton McMillan has re-signed through to 2026 and with assistants Roger Randle and David Hill following suit this week, the Chiefs' pyramid appears rock solid.

Penney's appointment to lead the Crusaders reflects a wider issue for New Zealand rugby - the limited pool of established coaches ready to fill the widespread vacancies for 2024.

Candidates such as Ellison and Filipo are expected to play progressively leading roles but with the Blues battling to source a successor for Leon MacDonald, after missing out on Dave Rennie and Joe Schmidt and now chasing Vern Cotter, concerns surrounding the quality of New Zealand Super Rugby coaching must be mounting.

The Hurricanes trumped the Blues to sign New Zealand sevens coach Clark Laidlaw to replace Jason Holland next year. While Laidlaw comes highly regarded from the sevens scene, he remains unproven as a Super Rugby mentor with limited XVs head coaching experience behind him.

Robertson raided the pantry to complete his five-strong All Blacks coaching team for next year. With the cupboards now bare, the New Zealand Super Rugby landscape will have a decidedly different complexion next season.