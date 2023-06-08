Rebels confirm signing of Test lock Salakaia-Loto

The Melbourne Rebels have officially confirmed Wallabies lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto has signed with the Super Rugby Pacific club until the end of 2025.

Salakaia-Loto has been playing with Northampton in the UK but makes himself available for Test selection ahead of the World Cup by linking with the Rebels.

He will join with another Queensland player, Wallabies prop Taniel Tupou, who will shift from the Reds to Melbourne next season, while former Reds hooker Alex Mafi made the move this year.

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto playing for Northampton Saints. Photo By Tyler Miller/Sportsfile via Getty Images

The arrival of Salakaia-Loto, who has played 30 Tests, will help offset the loss of Matt Philip and Trevor Hosea, who are heading overseas.

The 26-year-old was part of the the Wallabies' 2019 World Cup campaign, playing all five matches, including the quarter-final but coach Eddie Jones hasn't revealed if he's in his plans for this year's tournament in France.

"Having the opportunity to add what's been brewing down in Melbourne was really exciting," Salakaia-Loto said in a statement on Thursday."

"I'm looking forward to reuniting with Maf (Alex Mafi) and Nela (Taniela Tupou), who are basically my brothers."

"The opportunity to reconnect and play together for the same team once again is something I'm really excited for."