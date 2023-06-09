It's been another busy week of news around the rugby world, with Super Rugby Pacific arriving at its playoffs and training squads being announced in preparation for the World Cup later this year.

Read on as we review some of the stories you may have missed this year.

WAYWARD SPRIG ALMOST ENDED BEAUDEN BARRETT'S YEAR

Beauden Barrett will make his return from a heel injury in his side's quarterfinal with the Blues on Friday night, but the star playmaker was only millimetres from seeing his hopes of Super Rugby Pacific silverware not only go up in smoke but so too a third World Cup campaign.

Barrett was forced from the field against the Reds a couple of weeks ago, but it wasn't until Wednesday that he revealed the extent of his injury and just how lucky he was to be back so soon.

"I'm feeling good. It hasn't been frustrating because the expectations were pretty clear early on that it could take some time to heal. It was a deep cut and got a fair amount of stitches, so the concern was to push the range and pop the stitches if my eagerness took over.

"But I was pretty patient and trusted what the docs were saying, and here I am available for the quarterfinals.

Beauden Barrett's World Cup campaign was very nearly ended by a stray boot that came perilously close to nicking his Achilles tendon Albert Perez/Getty Images

"It was a sprig straight across my Achilles. It did everything but get the tendon. I was pretty lucky - it could have been (my season over)."

While uncertainty reigns over just how Barrett will be used by All Blacks coach Ian Foster, the loss of such an influential player would have been a huge blow for New Zealand when they head to France later this year.

And while the Blues aren't expected to have too much trouble with a Waratahs side that was embarrassed at home by Moana Pasifika last week, Barrett's return for the Kiwis' playoff assault could be vital as they look to go one better than last year's runner-up finish.

Meanwhile, Barrett hasn't ruled out a return to Super Rugby Pacific after his one-year deal with Toyota Verblitz next year. Despite recent comments from incoming All Blacks coach Scott Robertson, it's likely that if he is to add to his All Blacks caps beyond the World Cup, Barrett will have to be back playing for one of New Zealand's five Super sides.

"It's all eventuating. It's happening," Barrett said of his future beyond 2024. "I'll let you know when we've got some news, but it's all positive," he said. "It's all on the table, and that's been clear from the start of the year."

WALLABIES CAUGHT UP IN LONDON IRISH EXPULSION

Things have gone from bad to worse for the Rugby Football Union and the Premiership, with London Irish this week joining Wasps and Worcester on the club scrapheap.

Irish were on Wednesday booted out of the Premiership for next season, after the club was unable to meet its financial obligations and a deadline imposed by the RFU for how they might be able to move forward amid a crippling financial hole. An American investment firm was reportedly keen to take ownership of the club, but that never eventuated.

It means more than 50 players and staff are not only out of pocket, but also without a job for next season. Among them are Australians Ollie Hoskins, Rob Simmons, Joe Powell and Adam Coleman, so too coach Less Kiss.

An emotional Hoskins, who made an unlikely Wallabies debut off the bench at Twickenham in 2021 under former Australia coach Dave Rennie, took to Twitter to reveal his devastation at the club's demise.

"I'm completely devastated. This club meant more to me than just a job," Hoskins posted.

"It was a legit home away from home and had people involved that I considered a part of my family. Thank you to all the fans, players and coaches over the last 7 years. It's been incredible. I love you all."

Many Australian fans might be shocked to learn that Coleman, who played 38 Tests for the Wallabies between 2016 and 2019, was on a reported £900,000 a season. That is largely obscene money for all but the Premiership's most gifted playmakers, and perhaps a sign of how Irish got themselves into such a predicament.

On top of his base Super Rugby salary, Coleman would have also received a Rugby Australia top-up. But in would have been nowhere in the vicinity of what he was receiving at London Irish.

EDDIE LIKES WHAT HE SEES IN AUSSIE 'BUTCH JAMES'

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has put the heat on the three Australian sides still left in Super Rugby Pacific, or rather the players who seem themselves as World Cup hopefuls.

Jones sat down with the Sydney-based Australian rugby media on Thursday afternoon, challenging journalists perceptions of his playing cohort while also dropping a few small selection nuggets.

What was clear, though, was that any player who steps up and performs under pressure this weekend will rocket himself into selection consideration as Jones lamented a regular season where Australian teams managed only five trans-Tasman wins.

Where does that leave those players from the Force and Rebels, then? They'll have the chance to impress Jones first-hand when those selected in a train-on squad gather at Sanctuary Cove on the Gold Coast.

Carter Gordon has impressed Eddie Jones with his 'grit' and defensive toughness Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Among them will be Rebels playmaker Carter Gordon, who Jones declared as the best Australian Super Rugby Player this year -- a sentiment shared by ESPN's Scrum Reset podcast.

When asked what it was he really liked about Gordon, Jones said: "His grit, defensive toughness... he has a good kicking game and a pretty good passing game. He reminds me of Butch James."

The James comparison is an interesting one as while the Springboks utility often got himself into trouble with his tackling style, he was a gritty, tough-minded player whom Jones was clearly a fan of.

Still, Jones was also lavish in his praise of Quade Cooper, talking of how much the veteran playmaker had changed since his youth and revealing how the 35-year-old would likely play a leading role in the direction of the team's tactics.

Jones also revealed that he would look to name his World Cup squad early, potentially even before the back-to-back Bledisloe Cup Tests with New Zealand, as the Wallabies could afford to waste little time and had to start making a habit of winning.

TAHS HARDMAN READY TO PROVE HE'S A CHANGED PLAYER

Waratahs hard man Lachie Swinton is ready to prove he's learned to control his aggression and not be a risk for his coaches or teammates after some words with coach Darren Coleman following yet another suspension for dangerous play.

Suspended for seven weeks after a late and high tackle on Western Force flyhalf Jake Strachan in April, Swinton made his return a week earlier than anticipated against Moana Pasifika last week after completing a stringent 'tackle school' course conducted by World Rugby. But this week's quarter final against the Blues in Auckland will be a true test of whether he's changed his ways with forwards coach Pauli Taumoepeau backing his flanker to be better.

Lachlan Swinton of Waratahs runs the ball during the Super Rugby Pacific match between the NSW Waratahs and Western Force Photo by Pete Dovgan/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"He knows. You just have to time it better," Taumoepeau said. "It's a pretty quick fix. That might come across as not great, because he has had some penalties in the past but he knows he's in the wrong.

"Lachie knows what he is doing. He's not stupid. I am always going to back our guys, I don't think he went in trying to hit the Force bloke in the head, I think he just read the situation wrong.

"DC had addressed that red mist in him, and how much we are a better team with him on the field. He is definitely [more] controlled. That's what DC is really at good at, he just looked Lachie in the eye and said 'you're hurting the team when you're doing this, and we are a much better side with you [in it]'.

"I felt we got an immediate reaction from Lachie."

Speaking for the first time since his suspension, Swinton preferred to move on from the incident and look ahead to Friday night's clash and proving himself with his actions on the field.

"I am done with that. It was a long time ago now so I have moved on," Swinton said. "The proof will come, and all your questions will be answered in my performances. The proof will come in my actions.

"I am not trying to prove myself to anyone. The only opinions I care about is in my circle, and my teammates and my coaches."

His return last week was one of the few positives in the Waratahs defeat to Moana and they'll lean heavily on the flanker to make some heavy hits and keep them in the fight on Friday night.

"It's pretty cool to see him back, to see him get back to his hitting best," Taumoepeau said.

"You need to build confidence, and we didn't give ourselves any confidence or the fans any confidence, that we will do anything this weekend. But there is evidence in the past we have done that.

"There's no hiding you have to hit, if you don't they're just going to roll through you. We are backed into a corner, but it is something we are really comfortable doing, playing footy without the ball."

INJURY CLOUD HANGS HEAVY OVER WHITELOCK

Crusaders assistant coach James Marshall has revealed things aren't looking positive for injured veteran Sam Whitelock after aggravating an Achilles injury against the Hurricanes last weekend.

Whitelock has missed several games this season through injury before he made his return in round nine against the Melbourne Rebels. He quickly built momentum over the weeks but after coming off at halftime during the loss to the Hurricanes in their final regular season match, it appears a niggle has turned into a full-blown injury.

Coach Scott Robertson updated reporters earlier this week that Whitelock had aggravated an Achilles injury and believed he may have "another game or two left in him", however, Marshall isn't as optimistic.

Sam Whitelock returns for the Crusaders this Friday against the Highlanders Joe Allison/Getty Images

"He's obviously out this week [and] not looking too good for next week either," Marshall told SENZ the Run Home.

"We're just sort of waiting for the full scan results and fingers crossed it's nothing major. He's the last guy we want going down at this time of the year."

Whitleock confirmed earlier this month he had signed to join French club Pau following the World Cup, giving the Crusaders veteran potentially just two more games in the red and black jersey.

"Like I said, fingers crossed it's nothing major and we'll see him at some point before the season ends.

"Obviously it's his last crusade this year so it would be a terrible way to go out like that."

Meanwhile, All Blacks coach Ian Foster will be sweating that the injury won't keep Whitelock out of the game for too long with the opening Rugby Championship match against the Pumas in Argentina just a month away before preparations for the World Cup begin in earnest.