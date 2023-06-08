Slipper eyes history with Wallabies re-signing

The ESPN Scrum Reset podcast discuss Phil Waugh's appointment as new Rugby Australia chief, and how he'll work alongside the likes of Wallabies coach Eddie Jones. (2:35)

Wallabies front row James Slipper is in line to make Australian rugby history after re-signing for two more years with Rugby Australia and the Brumbies that will see him pull on the gold jersey until the British % Irish Lions tour in 2025.

The two-year deal sets the prop up to potentially become the most capped Australian Super Rugby player and Wallaby of all time with Slipper currently sitting third on 127-caps, just behind Stephen Moore (129) and George Gregan (139).

Taking over the Wallabies captaincy in Michael Hooper's absence at the end of last year, Slipper has been an integral leader within the side for several years and has played a crucial role within the squad with his ability to cover both sides of the scrum.

Slipper's signing is another puzzle piece falling into place for Eddie Jones and RA with the 33-year-old joining Taniela Tupou, Tom Robertson and Allan Alaalatoa all re-signing to bolster the Wallabies front row, while several more have signed on to at least 2025 in a RA signing spree.

"I've always said if I can continue to contribute to the Wallabies and Australian rugby I would," Slipper said. "I know I've got to continue earning the right to play for my country, but finishing up my international career with a Lions Tour is certainly something I'm aiming for.

"I'm really happy at the Brumbies and I'm really grateful for the club's support in making this possible.

"I'm a loyal bloke and the Brumbies have shown a lot of faith in me so I'm more than happy to repay that. Canberra is a home for me now, and I'm loving my rugby."