Rugby Australia's signing spree continues with the national body retaining fly-half Ben Donaldson as he makes the move west from the Waratahs to the Western Force for the 2024 season.

Donaldson will remain in Australia on a two-year deal that will see him through to the end of the 2025 season with the chance to face the historic British and Irish Lions on home soil.

Making his Wallabies debut off the bench against Italy during the Wallabies end of year tour last year, the young playmaker would go on to start the following week in the side's memorable come from behind win over Wales in Cardiff.

The 24-year-old has been flagged by Eddie Jones as a future fly-half or fullback option for the Wallabies heading into a home World Cup in 2027.

Donaldson had a mixed season for the Waratahs in 2023 struggling to find his feet early in the year at fly-half but slowly coming into his own through the backend as they fought their way to the quarterfinal where they fell to the hands of the Blues in Auckland.

His efforts on the Wallabies end of year tour last year and during the opening half of the season saw him earn a place in Eddie Jones' first Wallabies camp in April where he joined fellow Wallabies hopefuls including Melbourne Rebels fly-half Carter Gordon.

Fighting for a place amongst a stacked backline at the Waratahs including Tane Edmed and good friend Will Harrison, Donaldson has chosen to head to the Force where he will link up with coach Simon Cron.

"I'm really excited to continue my career in Perth," Donaldson said. "I'm really impressed by the program that Simon and the coaches are running and also by the squad that's developing at the Western Force.

Ben Donaldson makes the break and offloads for Izaia Perese SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

"The team has plenty of talent, playing some unreal footy this season and I'm looking forward to earning the respect of the supporters and my teammates and getting an opportunity to contribute my skills and work ethic to the squad.

"It's a really exciting time in Australian rugby at the moment and I'm looking forward to continuing to improve as a player and fight for opportunities for higher honours."

Donaldson joins Wallabies halfback Nic White and Max Burey who recently re-signed with the side after making his shock debut against the Crusaders after the Force were struck by an injury crisis through the season. The two will now compete for the starting playmaker role.

"As a team we need to grow our positional competition," Cron said. "It's critical that we have competition in each position so when we train the intensity and accuracy tests our execution. Ultimately practice execution becomes game reality.

"Dono [Donaldson] is a world-class player and a great human who will add to our squad. In talking with the other 10s, they are excited to have him onboard because it will only make everyone push to be their best.

"He is a triple threat in attack with a running game and kick and pass skillsets, which means the defence must think. Combine this with his drive to learn and the desire to be his best, we are excited to get him over here."

The Force finished the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season in 10th with five wins and nine losses.