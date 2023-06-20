Ollie Lawrence won the Gallagher Premiership Player of the Season award last season. Andrew Kearns - CameraSport via Getty Images

England have suffered a double injury scare ahead of the Rugby World Cup with Ollie Lawrence and Jack Walker both suffering knocks in training.

Lawrence and Walker are both set to be out for a minimum of six weeks but are still expected to be fit for the start of the Rugby World Cup, with England's first match against Argentina on Sept. 9. Lawrence has a knee injury while Walker has injured his calf.

Lawrence won the Gallagher Premiership Player of the Season award for his performances for Worcester and Bath last term while Walker was a solid back-up option at hooker for England and has played well for Harlequins.

The news came as Borthwick announced his second World Cup training squad, a group which is still without players from Premiership finalists Sale Sharks and winners Saracens.

The group of 38 includes players from Northampton and Leicester. But their inclusion meant head coach Steve Borthwick has trimmed the squad elsewhere with Ben Spencer, Harry Randall and Ollie Hassell-Collins all absent having been included in the previous training group.

With Randall and Spencer cut as scrum-half options, Borthwick has turned to Leicester's Ben Youngs and Jack van Poortvliet alongside Northampton's Alex Mitchell.

"After an excellent first week's training, we are very much looking forward to being in Brighton," Borthwick said. "We're pleased to welcome players from Northampton Saints and Leicester Tigers who can now start to integrate themselves into the group, and we look forward to players from Sale Sharks and Saracens joining us in a fortnight.

"The first phase of our preparation continues to focus on ensuring the players are physically equipped for what we need to do in a World Cup campaign. That means the training will be tough and purposeful. The players are rising to the challenge.

"We'll work hard again this week, and we'll enjoy some time together off the field too -- which is also an important part of our preparation."

England's 38-player training squad

Forwards: J Blamire (Newcastle), D Cole (Leicester), A Dombrandt (Harlequins), T Dunn, C Ewels (both Bath), E Genge (Bristol), J Heyes (Leicester), T Hill (Bath), C Lawes, L Ludlam (both Northampton), J Marler (Harlequins), G Martin (Leicester), Z Mercer (Montpellier), B Obano (Bath), T Pearson (London Irish), V Rapava-Ruskin (Gloucester), D Ribbans (Northampton), K Sinckler (Bristol), W Stuart, S Underhill (both Bath).

Backs: H Arundell (London Irish), D Care (Harlequins), J Cokanasiga (Bath), F Dingwall, T Freeman (both Northampton), W Joseph (London Irish), J Marchant (Harlequins), J May (Gloucester), A Mitchell (Northampton), C Murley (Harlequins), G Porter (Leicester), H Slade (Exeter), F Smith (Northampton), M Smith (Harlequins), F Steward, J Van Poortvliet, A Watson, B Youngs (all Leicester).