All Blacks' World Cup jerseys labelled 'worst ever'

As the countdown to the 2023 World Cup ticks down the All Blacks have unveiled their much-anticipated jersey to the chagrin of their fans with many questioning how you can "ruin" the design.

Featuring the usual all black colour scheme this time with a black collar, it's the new interpretation of the silver fern etched across the jersey that has many social media users calling it a "good contender for the worst jersey" at the World Cup.

NZR revealed Adidas had collaborated with French designer Fey The Wolf to create a unique interpretation of the famous jersey, but it appears not many people are fans of Mr Wolf's design with many comparing it to what you'd wear on a cruise ship.

It looks like the designers mixed up the rugby jersey and the NZ national lawn bowls shirt. — Bomber (@Bomber0601) June 28, 2023

It's the worst all blacks jumper I've seen — Jonobb (@Jonobb1) June 28, 2023

I honestly thought this might be a parody the first time I saw it — Douglas Svor (@DSvor) June 28, 2023

Looks like something one would wear to a Hawaiian Beach Party 👀 — Troy W (@troyw2_) June 27, 2023

I'm not normally one for superlatives, but that jersey is probably the worst All Black jersey I've seen (not including away strips) — Dangus Morangus (@ElectricRuck) June 28, 2023

New All Blacks jersey is sick pic.twitter.com/TD04uZLs1d — Richard Irvine (@richirvine) June 27, 2023

But as one social media user pointed out, as long as the All Blacks lift the trophy for a record breaking fourth time, it doesn't quite matter what their jersey looks like.