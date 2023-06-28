        <
        >

          All Blacks' World Cup jerseys labelled 'worst ever'

          play
          Did Eddie duck the tough Wallabies captaincy call? (2:46)

          Sam Bruce & Christy Doran discuss Eddie Jones' decision to name Michael Hooper and James Slipper as co-captains, instead of going in a new direction. (2:46)

          • ESPN
          Jun 28, 2023, 06:29 AM

          As the countdown to the 2023 World Cup ticks down the All Blacks have unveiled their much-anticipated jersey to the chagrin of their fans with many questioning how you can "ruin" the design.

          Featuring the usual all black colour scheme this time with a black collar, it's the new interpretation of the silver fern etched across the jersey that has many social media users calling it a "good contender for the worst jersey" at the World Cup.

          NZR revealed Adidas had collaborated with French designer Fey The Wolf to create a unique interpretation of the famous jersey, but it appears not many people are fans of Mr Wolf's design with many comparing it to what you'd wear on a cruise ship.

          But as one social media user pointed out, as long as the All Blacks lift the trophy for a record breaking fourth time, it doesn't quite matter what their jersey looks like.