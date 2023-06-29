Rugby World Cup 2023: Rating the jerseys on show in France

Sam Bruce & Christy Doran discuss Eddie Jones' decision to name Michael Hooper and James Slipper as co-captains, instead of going in a new direction. (2:46)

As the countdown to kick off of the 2023 Rugby World Cup ticks down every nation is beginning to unveil their much-anticipated match day strips.

While many nations make sure to retain a similar jersey style every tournament there are always small or sometimes big detail changes that have fans either determined to get their hands on a replica or bemoaning the changes.

A reminder that sponsors cannot feature on the front of jerseys while countries are only permitted to have one crest or coat of arms on the front.

Any team that has won a Rugby World Cup will also have a symbol of the Webb Ellis Cup on the sleeve with the year of victory.

Read ahead for all the national jerseys as they drop and their ratings.

POOL A

New Zealand: D-

You'd think the All Blacks jersey is simple enough to design, there's not much you can do wrong with a black shirt and a collar. But this year's jersey has been labelled the "ugliest" All Blacks jersey ever by many fans after adidas partnered with French designer Fey the Wolf to create a unique take on the famous New Zealand silver fern - and it has not gone down well with fans.

It looks like the designers mixed up the rugby jersey and the NZ national lawn bowls shirt. — Bomber (@Bomber0601) June 28, 2023

Sublimating the fern onto the jersey, the design is repeated across the chest and back and has been polarizing for fans since it's unveiling with some calling it "childish" while others have made comparisons with Hawaiian shirts.

Meanwhile the collar has made its return after it was absent in 2019, this time in black, and the white alternative strip - which could make its appearance in the opening game of the tournament - has also returned.

France: B

The first nation to unveil their World Cup strip, France have stuck with the classic all over blue with trimming on the sleeves and collar, but it's a deeper blue shade than what we've seen of late. According to the FFR the darker shade is meant to reflect the France flag, opposed to the lighter shade that was used through the Autumn Nations series last year and the Six Nations earlier this year. The players will also don white shorts and red socks. They also unveiled a white alternate jersey with blue trimming.

Keeping it simple, France haven't attempted to reinvent the wheel with their strip, but it seems there's been little imagination involved either. The lighter trimming adds some pop to the jersey, but it remains uninspiring.

French team's jersey for the 2023 rugby union World Cup FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Italy

Still to be released

Uruguay: D-

Unfortunately for Uruguay and their fans, we will only be treated to their beautiful turquoise blue jersey once through the pool stages against New Zealand. Instead, it will be their sun-inspired yellow jersey that will be worn for three of their four pool matches against France, Italy and Namibia.

⭐️ 𝑳𝒂 𝑨𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒂 🇺🇾



Esta será la segunda indumentaria de Los Teros para la Copa del Mundo de Francia 2023 #VamosTeros #RWC2023 #EmpujamosJuntos pic.twitter.com/z87uyaKwzG — Los Teros (@TerosXV) June 13, 2023

Taking inspiration from the sun that features on their national flag, the Los Teros kit is bright. And I mean BRIGHT. There's no way you'll be confused while watching this side on the pitch. They've also sublimated the sun symbol from their flag onto the chest of their jersey.

While their usual blue strip is beautiful, their orange alternate strip leaves a lot to be desired and unfortunately pulls their ratings all the way down.

Namibia

Still to be released

POOL B

South Africa

Still to be released

Ireland

Still to be officially released

Scotland

Still to be released

Tonga

Still to be released

Romania

Still to be released

POOL C

Wales

Still to be released

Australia: A

Featuring a permanent First Nations design on their primary strip for the first time for a World Cup, the Wallabies gold jersey and alternate white strip look schmick. Retaining a close to completely gold strip, the primary jersey features green collar and sleeve trimming while the number is also in green with the added First Nations print. Grip panels also feature across the chest.

Meanwhile the white alternate strip features a green First Nations design on the paneling on the shoulder and down the sides with a grey emblem design across the chest.

Again it's a simple design but with a few added embellishments it becomes one of the best at the upcoming tournament.

Fiji

Still to be released

Georgia

Still to be released

Portugal: A

Making their first World Cup appearance since 2007, Portugal are coming in hot with a slick red patch main strip and a white alternate jersey. Making a connection with their flag, the red home kit features a red patchwork pattern of the four shields of their flag and green v-neck with green trimming on the sleeve, while the white strip has a knitted-neck in green and red stripe with the repeated shield pattern.

'Os Lobos' present their vibrant and sustainable new Home and Away shirts with flag-inspired designs as @PortugalRugby become the first of Macron's seven national squads to unveil their kits for the Rugby World Cup 2023.



Read more: https://t.co/6gd21u3nMH#WorkHardPlayHarder pic.twitter.com/DYS2fp0Jsx — Macron (@MacronSports) June 27, 2023

There's not much to complain about with this design. The red is lustrous while the patchwork pattern adds a unique touch, making it one of the most exciting jerseys at the tournament.

POOL D

England

Still to be released

Japan: B+

Perhaps harsh not to receive an A, but with little no changes from their 2019 kit it feels like we've seen this jersey before. The usual red and white 'hoops' make their reappearance with a squarer panel across the chest instead of the usual hoop design, with a gold stripe going diagonally down the shirt also retained. They've also retained their blue alternate strip, this year however, not as dark as their 2019 kit.

In a unique twist, the jerseys have been manufactured through chemical recycling with the new jerseys made from older jersey donated by Japan fans. We love the environmental element which pushes the jersey to a B+ rating.

Argentina: C

One of the best jerseys in world rugby, there's not much you can do to change up the Pumas strip with the classic blue and white hoops. Retaining the white button up collar, the Pumas primary jersey is schmick, but unfortunately the alternate kit does not live up to their flash standards.

¡Nuestra historia, nuestro país, nuestra camiseta! 🇦🇷



Esta es la camiseta que lucirán Los Pumas en la Copa del Mundo 2023 🏆#SomosLosPumas | #MásPumasQueNunca pic.twitter.com/rU4tSwRyCb — Los Pumas (@lospumas) June 28, 2023

A navy kit with a white diagonal stripe that runs from the right shoulder down to the left hip, it looks more like a soccer referee kit than a rugby jersey, while the red collar and sleeve lining gives the jersey a pop of colour.

Samoa

Still to be released

Chile

Still to be released