All Blacks squad pressure points as history goes on the line in Argentina

There was once a time when the All Blacks confronting Los Pumas held few fears. Not so, anymore.

Such a landscape shifted on its axis in 2020 as the Pumas stunned the All Blacks for the first time in Sydney. Three years later, on a typically cold Christchurch winter's night, the Pumas proved that was no fluke, recording their maiden victory against the All Blacks on New Zealand soil by suffocating Ian Foster's men last August.

That same head-turning season under former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika the Pumas notched a home series success over Scotland; their first victory against England at Twickenham for 16 years, and a record 48-17 humbling of the Wallabies in San Juan.

Consistency remains elusive. In their last Test against the All Blacks, the week following their Christchurch heroics, the Pumas were immediately brought down to earth with a 53-3 defeat.

On their day, though, the Pumas can topple anyone to evoke a sense of trepidation for all their rivals this year. That backdrop greets the All Blacks, who, in stark contrast to the Pumas, have everything to lose from the opening Rugby Championship weekend.

In 15 ventures to Argentina, the All Blacks have experienced many close escapes - the 1985 draw and their tense 20-16 victory in their last trip there in 2019 standing out. Yet the All Blacks have never tasted defeat in Argentina.

Five Tests out from the World Cup is not the time to alter that record.

While the Pumas are far from the finished product Cheika has gradually instilled a growing belief and, alongside defence coach David Kidwell, a blueprint that caters to their passionate, loose forward-led strengths.

Beauden Barrett is no guarantee to make the All Blacks starting side, and faces a swollen cast of contenders at fullback Hannah Peters/Getty Images

The All Blacks' first Test in Mendoza, set at the foot of the Andes, since the pre-professionalism 1991 era will challenge their ability to blend as a squad two weeks after the Crusaders and Chiefs contested the Super Rugby final.

After the turbulence of last year, when two assistant coaches were sacked and Ian Foster survived thanks to the upset triumph at Ellis Park, the All Blacks would dearly love to build momentum and confidence prior to the World Cup.

From an individual perspective there's plenty at stake, too, with four auditions to cement boarding passes to France.

A standout performance here, or telling mistakes there, could be enough to alter selection permutations.

Here's where the squad pressure points sit:

Fullback:

On the face of it, one of the most contestable positions within the All Blacks this year. Beauden Barrett has been largely favoured as the secondary playmaker alongside Richie Mo'unga - starting three of the last four Tests from the backfield.

Barrett's appeal at first receiver has dimmed following a season in which he struggled to consistently challenge the line and ignite the Blues backline. His incumbent status at fullback is under threat, too, with Damian McKenzie recalled and the uncapped Shaun Stevenson pressing his claims while included as injury cover.

That's before you consider Will Jordan's compelling case, although he won't feature against the Pumas after remaining at home as a precaution for his migraine related condition.

Shaun Stevenson is coming off a stellar Super Rugby Pacific season with the Chiefs, but has he done enough to earn a spot in the All Blacks' squad to face Argentina? Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Barrett is expected to start at fullback against the Pumas but if the All Blacks want to be bold, if they select on form, Stevenson will be thrust into the backfield role. Many are still wondering how the Chiefs fullback, the form talent throughout the Super Rugby season, couldn't force his way into the main squad.

Either way, the heat is on to impress at fullback from the outset.

Wing:

Both wings appear up for grabs. It is not uncommon in World Cup years for the All Blacks to back form finishers. Four years ago, Crusaders duo George Bridge and Sevu Reece usurped Rieko Ioane and Ben Smith. No mean feat, that.

This time around rookie wing Emoni Narawa, who starred in the Super Rugby final for the Chiefs, and two-Test Blues prospect Mark Telea could be timing their respective runs to perfection.

With Crusaders power wing/centre Leicester Fainga'anuku left at home to shake off a minor calf issue and Telea recovering from a knee issue, Narawa seems set to debut on the right edge against the Pumas. Caleb Clarke, after an underwhelming season for the Blues, could be granted a temporary reprieve on the left wing.

When all finishers are fit, though, there are no certainties for the All Blacks on the wing.

Selection on the edge will ultimately depend on Jordan's status, too. His attacking ability is a must in the starting team, and after 21 Tests he is yet to feature at fullback.

By the World Cup, Narawa and Telea could prove an irresistible package on the edges, with Jordan or Barrett controlling the backfield and Fainga'anuku injected off the bench.

With several props nearing a return from injury, Ofa Tu'ungafasi needs to perform in the Rugby Championship to earn his World Cup place Peter Meecham/Getty Images

Prop:

While the All Blacks have their starting props locked in after belatedly promoting Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax mid-last year, a cull looms in the deputy department before the World Cup.

The emergence of 140kg Crusaders weapon Tamaiti Williams - set to become the heaviest All Black in history - adds a different dimension to the rotation.

With highly-regarded tighthead Fletcher Newell on the cusp of a return, and veteran loosehead Joe Moody targeting a pre-World Cup comeback, experienced Blues pair Nepo Laulala and Ofa Tu'ungafasi are on notice.