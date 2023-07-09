Stuart Hogg played 100 internationals for Scotland after making his debut in 2012. David Rogers/Getty Images

Scotland's record try scorer Stuart Hogg has announced his retirement from rugby union with immediate effect, saying his body could not take the strain anymore in a statement released on Sunday.

Hogg has scored 27 tries for Scotland and had announced in March that he would retire after this year's World Cup which runs from Sept. 8 to Oct. 28.

The 31-year-old represented Scotland at two World Cups and captained them to two Calcutta Cup wins over England. Hogg also won the European Champions Cup and Premiership in 2020 with club side Exeter Chiefs.

"It is difficult where to start but with great sadness and an enormous amount of pride, I am announcing my immediate retirement from playing rugby," Hogg said in a statement.

"I fought with everything I had to make the Rugby World Cup but this time my body has not been able to do the things I wanted and needed it to do. We knew this day would come eventually, I just never thought it would be this soon.

"It's hard to put into words just how much of an impact the game has had on my life. I will be retiring knowing that I have given my body and heart to rugby."

Hogg made his debut for Scotland in February 2012 and notched up his 100th international in this year's Six Nations when he played against Ireland, signing off with the words "100 and out."

He was also called up three times for British & Irish Lions tours in 2013, 2017 and 2021.

"He has been an outstanding player for Scotland and has had a career lit up with so many achievements, highlights and special memories," Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said.

"To reach 100 caps this year was fitting and just reward for a career that has seen him represent the British & Irish Lions and win trophies both domestically and at a European level.

"We respect his decision to step away now and understand the stresses and challenges his body has gone through in recent seasons."