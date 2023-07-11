Wallabies tweak Tupou plan as Jones regroups for Pumas

Powerhouse prop Taniela Tupou will make his return from an Achilles injury with Australia A in Tonga this weekend, as his Wallabies teammates attempt to pick themselves up from their Springboks hiding and find a win against an equally desperate Argentina.

The Wallabies confirmed the updated Tupou plan upon their arrival home from South Africa on Monday afternoon, as fellow front-rowers Pone Fa'amausili and Blake Schoupp were added to the wider squad preparing to face the Pumas.

Australia will train at Manly Oval this week with Michael Cheika and the Pumas having taken temporary ownership of Coogee Oval, a wounded Wallabies outfit fully aware of how much work they have to do after the 43-12 hammering in Pretoria. But veteran centre Samu Kerevi said it wasn't time to panic either, insisting Australia had time to get their game together before the Rugby World Cup.

"No, not at all. It's a marathon, it's not a full sprint," Kerevi replied when asked whether the Wallabies were concerned with where they were at.

"We want to build nicely into the World Cup. We've got a deep squad, so each game is an opportunity to get better."

Kerevi will likely come into the starting side to face the Pumas at CommBank Stadium, with the inside centre having got through 28 minutes on his return from a hamstring niggle picked up in the Barbarians-World XV fixture in late May.

That would see Kerevi reprise his successful 2021 midfield partnership with Len Ikitau, who endured an off night in Pretoria alongside many of his Wallabies teammates.

Taniela Tupou has been sent to Tonga with the Australia A squad as he nears a playing return from a ruptured Achillies tendon Chris Hyde/Getty Images

"Yeah, I definitely put my hand up," Kerevi said of Saturday night's game. "The body's feeling good and the mind's in great shape. I'll do whatever is best for the team. But yeah, definitely this week.

"We've had a competitive edge at training, everyone pushing each other in those positions and [fellow centre] Lalakai Foketi's been playing well throughout the season at the Waratahs too, so there's a lot of opportunities across the board."

The decision to send Tupou to Tonga for the one-off game against Toutai Kefu's team, meanwhile, suggests Wallabies coach Eddie Jones and his assistants are mindful of throwing the Rebels-bound prop straight back into the Test arena.

Tupou hasn't played since he ruptured his Achilles in a seemingly innocuous incident during the Wallabies' loss to Ireland in Dublin last November, but recently quipped he was prepared to "play for Randwick" in his eagerness to impress Jones before the team heads for France.

Facing a Tongan scrum, rather than the Pumas pack, will be a slightly easier assignment for Tupou for what will be his first game in nine months, although Argentina were also battered by the All Blacks at the set-piece in Mendoza.

If Tupou comes through his return in Nuku'alofa, he would then have a fortnight to prepare for the Wallabies' back-to-back Bledisloe Cup clashes in Melbourne and then Dunedin.

Angus Bell, meanwhile, looks poised to make his return from a foot injury in Sydney this weekend, while the addition of both Fa'aumasili and Schoupp suggests Zane Nonggorr and Matt Gibbon are under pressure to retain their spots among the replacements.

Elsewhere, Jones has multiple selection decisions to ponder after the Wallabies coach admitted Australia were beaten in "every facet of the game" in Pretoria. While emotion got the better of the 64-year-old during his heated response to a question from a South African journalist, he must carefully consider the make-up of his squad to face the Pumas.

If Jones' comments about Carter Gordon after the crushing defeat in Pretoria are any indication, he may well be set to hand the Melbourne Rebels playmaker a start following his impressive cameo off the bench.

Jones declared Gordon a "star of the future" and with only Tests against the All Blacks and a final World Cup warm-up against France to come, the Wallabies coach might well see a date with the Pumas as the best opportunity to test the 22-year-old's preparedness for a start at international level.