How the All Blacks playmaking puzzle is coming together

Damian McKenzie's return to the Test arena joins, but does not complete, the dots on the All Blacks playmaking triangle.

Whether it's starting or on the bench every team seeks to develop genuine depth in their playmaking ranks.

The All Blacks now have three competing options -- Richie Mo'unga, Beauden Barrett and McKenzie -- they will attempt to harness en route to the World Cup.

McKenzie's selection at first five-eighth for the All Blacks supremely dominant opening Rugby Championship victory in Mendoza surprised many. On reflection, after the nature of the performance, it makes perfect sense.

While Mo'unga is expected to regain the first-five reins for the Springboks this weekend and largely retain the keys in his likely final season with the All Blacks, before departing to Japan, uncertainty persists about his preferred deputy.

McKenzie, while leading the Chiefs to the Super Rugby final, was the form playmaker throughout this season. After 18 months out of the Test scene, following his sabbatical in Japan, the All Blacks needed to assess whether he had truly matured from the at times flighty prospect previously witnessed. They also wanted to back him while his confidence was high.

At 28-years-old McKenzie has plenty of growth in his game yet. He has, though, significantly evolved from attempting to run-at-all-costs. And despite his size, he is a brave defender.

Against the Pumas McKenzie wasn't perfect. He endured a shaky start with a charge down on his line. He also missed four conversions and the odd wrap around play didn't come off. Through it all, though, he remained calm. While savouring front foot ball his influence grew to set up two tries. By the finish, Mo'unga was left looking over his shoulder considering a genuine rival for his jersey.

McKenzie did enough in his third start at first-five for the All Blacks to suggest he is now Mo'unga's preferred deputy.

Barrett's form for the Blues this season evoked frequent doubts about his ability to consistently challenge the line.

It's clear the All Blacks favour Barrett's presence at fullback where he has more time and space to chime in and assist the backline leader with the kicking burden in particular.

Where Barrett previously struggled to allow Mo'unga to take the lead, he appeared far more comfortable playing second fiddle to McKenzie last week.

For whatever reason the All Blacks didn't trust Stephen Perofeta last year in the same manner they backed McKenzie from the outset this season. When Mo'unga and Barrett depart after the World Cup, Perofeta will seize the No 10 jersey at the Blues and seriously push McKenzie for the All Blacks starting role next year.

Perofeta regularly challenges the line to fix defenders. As he showcased for the All Blacks XV in Tokyo last week, he possesses silky passing vision that puts his outsides into space. Yet last year the All Blacks confined his talent to fleeting appearances from fullback. Such a strategy left the All Blacks relying solely on Mo'unga and Barrett -- with mixed results.

McKenzie, therefore, adds a different, trusted dimension to the All Blacks -- a potential triple threat playmaking triangle -- while addressing one area of their underwhelming impact from the bench.

Too often last year the All Blacks faded at the backend of matches. They blew significant leads against England at Twickenham, Argentina in Christchurch and the Wallabies in Melbourne partly because their substitutes did not generate the required impact.

The All Blacks are yet to discover the right forward blend on their bench after another lacklustre finish against the Pumas last week but with further tweaks to come for the Springboks, and depth growing, there's a sense they will strike the desired balance there.

From a backline perspective, injecting McKenzie at first-five or fullback from the bench has the potential to break a game open in the final quarter. One of the features of his effort against the Pumas was his ability to play flat at the line which changes the point of attack by offering a running threat.

Daniel Jayo/Getty Images

Will Jordan's expected return for the Springboks -- in his first Test since last September after battling a migraine-related condition -- could further threaten Barrett's place in the team.

Jordan is, however, yet to start at fullback in his 21 Tests, with 17 of those coming on the right wing. For all their attacking ideals, the All Blacks want a strong defensive presence at the back which is why they omitted Super Rugby's form fullback, Shaun Stevenson, and are reluctant to unleash Jordan in his preferred position.

Any team's playmakers are dictated by the strength of their forward pack's platform. Last week the All Blacks dominated the gain line, dominated the collisions. The supersized Springboks -- and their imposing 6-2 bench split -- presents a much tougher task achieving that feat this week.

Playing behind a compromised set piece or suffocated breakdown stifles freedom, forcing kicking on the opposition's terms.

Yet with Mo'unga and Barrett combining, Jordan on the right edge, McKenzie awaiting his boarding pass off the bench and the All Blacks pack vastly improving under Jason Ryan, the pieces of the playmaking puzzle may be falling into place.