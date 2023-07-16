Wallabies centre Len Ikitau has suffered a fractured scapula and will miss the rest of the Rugby Championship, but he is likely to be available for the World Cup with his recovery time expected to be between six and eight weeks.

Wallabies officials confirmed Ikitau's diagnosis on Sunday morning, after the centre had left the field in the 18th minute of Australia's heart-breaking 34-31 defeat by Argentina at CommBank Stadium on Saturday night.

Ikitau scored the opening try of the match after five minutes but took a heavy blow when he dived into the corner under pressure from Pumas fullback Emiliano Boffelli.

While the Wallabies outside centre was initially able to play through the pain, several further tackles left him in agony, and he was later taken to hospital for scans.

While the news on Ikitau's injury isn't great, Wallabies coach Eddie Jones will be thankful that his defensive linchpin in the backline can still play a part in Australia's World Cup campaign in France.

His midfield partner Samu Kerevi was shifted to outside centre with the introduction of Carter Gordon, who very nearly sprinted 60 metres to score shortly after his introduction.

But the disruption to both Australia's attack and defensive systems were evident after Ikitau's departure, Jones paying a heavy price for going with a 6-2 forwards-backs split on the bench.

Australia were eventually beaten by a last-gasp try from Pumas No. 8 Juan Martin Gonzalez, who forced his way over the top of two Wallabies defenders after the visitors had rolled their maul close to the line.

The Wallabies looked to have stolen the victory only minutes earlier when winger Mark Nawaqanitawase picked off an intercept to run 95 metres and score under the sticks, only for the hosts to bottle another restart and then give up a soft -- and reasonably dubious -- penalty at the direction of Television Match Official Marius Jonker.

While Jones bemoaned poor decision-making around the ball and a lacklustre line speed in defence, he did find aspects of the game he was happy with and said there were improvements from last week's ugly 43-12 loss to the Springboks in South Africa.

"Well, we kept fighting, mate, kept fighting," Jones said. "It was one of those games where it's sitting on the table and one team's going to grab it, and we thought we grabbed it and then they grabbed it back and we got beaten at the end.

"So that fight to stay in there. Our set-piece was good. Last week our set-piece wasn't good. We're a bit like a broken car. It's like having a Datsun 1200. I remember my first car was a Datsun 1200. You'd fit the handbrake and the next day the windscreen wipers would break, and we're a bit like that moment.

"Last week our set-piece wasn't good. This week our set-piece was good. Last week, we didn't attack. This week we did attack, but our decision-making around the ball was poor. This is a bit of a process we've got to go through.

"As painful as it is and as hard as it is, and it seems like where we want to be, the team we are today is a long way from the team we want to be tomorrow, but you know we'll keep working on it and we'll get it right."

The Wallabies reported no other major injuries from Saturday night's defeat, which has left them bottom of the Rugby Championship ladder with only a solitary losing bonus point from two matches.

They have a fortnight's rest before they face the All Blacks in back-to-back Bledisloe Cup games in Melbourne and Dunedin.