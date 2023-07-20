WXV1 qualification papering over many Wallaroos cracks

Despite a huge win over the United States that ensured their qualification in WXV1, massive defeats by New Zealand and Canada showed that the Wallaroos have made little progress since last year's World Cup quarterfinal and that the team continues to be plagued by a variety of issues.

One of the most ill-disciplined teams at the World Cup, the Wallaroos continue to give away seemingly endless soft penalties in 2023, while either a lack of fitness or concentration saw the scoreline twice blowout beyond 40 points.

Their opening Pacific Four clash with World Cup champions the Black Ferns was always going to be a stern test, especially with three of their key players coming off the bench, but it was also perhaps one of their best opportunities to end their losing run to their trans-Tasman rivals. For Australia to then be smashed in every aspect of the game including the breakdown and set-piece, suggested there were next to no improvements on 2022.

Failing to fire a single shot in attack, the Wallaroos looked flat and lacked imagination, blowing one of their best scoring chances just metres from the line. Their defence was just as disappointing, the Wallaroos' left edge exposed repeatedly. In front of their best crowd ever on home soil -- roughly 7,000 people at Kayo stadium -- they missed a massive 38 tackles and were penalised 10 times to the Black Ferns' two.

Worse still, the Black Ferns weren't even at their damaging best as they conceded a massive 27 turnovers, none of which the Wallaroos used to their advantage; Australia also handed over possession 13 times themselves.

Held to naught as the Black Ferns ran up a half-century, the growing gulf between the two nations has never been so evident.

While the Wallaroos turned things around a week later when they ran-up their own massive score against the USA, many of the same issues appeared once again. Luckily for the Wallaroos, the USA are struggling with their own inaccuracies.

Canada celebrates a try against the Wallaroos. Chris Tanouye - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

Maya Stewart's individual brilliance to score a hat-trick patched over the many issues, but 18 turnovers -- two more than their opposition --- 19 missed tackles and 11 penalties showed that despite some soul-searching after their loss to the Black Ferns, the Wallaroos are yet to be learn the required lessons.

Smashed again to close out the series, the physicality of a three-match tour clearly took its toll as they were again beaten up front with Canada rumbling through the middle, easily crashing over the advantage line and constantly punching through holes. It had the Wallaroos scrambling, with their missed tackles count yet again climbing, finishing the match with 24.

Well in the game in the opening 30 minutes, the Wallaroos proved to be their own worst enemies, relieving any pressure they built with poor handling, stunted execution or little imagination or creativity in attack. Again, it's an issue that has hampered them for over a year, with inaccuracies at lineouts, poor ball carrying or tackled players finding themselves isolated cruelling any chances of capitalising and building scoreboard pressure.

Grace Hamilton of Australia is tackled during the Pacific Four Series Matt Roberts - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

Conceding two yellow cards and 16 penalties simply isn't good enough either, especially against solid opposition like Canada, who sit fourth in the world and who were ruthless when opportunities were presented.

While expectations must be measured with a team that is still only semi-professional, signs of growth from within are still needed for Australia. To see the same silly errors, a lack of improvement in skill development, and next to no imagination in attack, it's clear something needs to change.

More money of course needs to be invested into the women's game, while the expansion of the Super W competition to include Super Rugby Aupiki can only benefit Australia's players and needs to be front of mind for Rugby Australia. The Wallaroos are also in need of a cultural shift, with sources telling ESPN a toxic environment had taken hold. And, finally, it's time RA began to look for a new, fulltime coach.

Maya Stewart's hat trick saw the Wallaroos bounce back in emphatic fashion with victory over the USA at the Pacific Four series. Andrea Cardin - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

Taking over the role in 2021, Jay Tregonning has put his all into the Wallaroos program despite also working as a schoolteacher but to see Australia's women's program take full flight someone new must come in and bring something different.

For now though, the Wallaroos will enter WXV1 and face England, France and Wales with the very real prospect they could return from New Zealand without a single win.