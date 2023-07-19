22 in 22: Why the All Blacks are happy to 'manage' Will Jordan

The ESPN Scrum Reset crew discuss Tom Wright's future as Wallabies fullback and whether Eddie Jones needs to consider a change for Bledisloe I. (2:39)

Will Jordan's sparkling return to the All Blacks evoked a blend of delight and relief. Delight that one of the world's most gifted attacking talents remains as lethal as ever. Relief that his migraine-related condition should not significantly impair his career.

For rival nations, though, Jordan's return may conjure trepidation. Yes, he was that good against the Springboks last weekend.

Ten months out of the international scene is far too long to confine Jordan's talent to the sideline. Absence can, sometimes, cause exaggerated reflection. In his case, Jordan dismissed any such notion.

Prior to their statement victory over the Springboks, Jordan last featured for the All Blacks in the comfortable Bledisloe Cup win last September. He missed the northern tour and then sat out a large chunk of the Crusaders' campaign while attempting to overcome lingering migraine issues.

While he returned to fullback at the backend of the Super Rugby season, concerns resurfaced when the All Blacks left him behind from their venture to Mendoza for their opening Rugby Championship success.

Jordan swiftly allayed those fears against the Springboks with a performance that reminded everyone of his automatic selection status to answer several questions surrounding the All Blacks' best back three.

Savouring a roaming commission that allowed him to inject his speed and elusive qualities by ruthlessly exploiting mismatches, Jordan set up tries for Aaron Smith and Shannon Frizell before claiming his own in the second half after a pin-point Beauden Barrett chip to the edge. His 71 running metres and seven defenders beaten underplays his influence on the absorbing contest.

Will Jordan was spectacular against the Springboks in Auckland, setting up two tries and scoring one himself MICHAEL BRADLEY/AFP via Getty Images

Yet with 22 tries from the same number of Tests, there is no understating Jordan's potency.

"There were a few nerves to be honest. When you've been away for a while there's always those natural jitters. It was good to get a few touches early on to settle in," Jordan said.

"We exploited space really well through the kick and run. Ultimately I loved being back out there. I love the competition and definitely missed it while I was away."

Probed on Jordan's durability in World Cup year, All Blacks coach Ian Foster explained the 25-year-old's absence from the PumasTtest and hinted at a cautious approach should further flare ups arise.

"We didn't want to put him through a lot of extensive overseas travel," Foster said. "It was a chance for us to give him a breather and come back into the Test scene in a simpler way but he's good. He's taking steps but we'll keep listening to him.

Will Jordan [L] missed the first half of the season for the Crusaders but then returned to help lead the team to yet another Super Rugby title Joe Allison/Getty Images

"After his break we saw his quality. The fact we can get him heavily involved from the wing is really pleasing."

While Jordan has been forced to be patient with his return, he seemingly holds few fears for how the migraines could impact his availability this season and beyond.

"It was good to have the week off. With the Crusaders making the final it was a tight turnaround. I've been feeling really good the last couple of weeks which helps me go out and do my thing. I'm appreciative of Foz and the medical team being really understanding of that. I'm in a good place at the moment so happy with how things are going.

"It's not really an issue on the field. It's more about managing it day-to-day. During Super Rugby once I came back I played seven of the last eight games so I've had a good run since we've been on top of it. I'm feeling confident about being in the group week in, week out."

Debate has long raged about Foster's refusal to play Jordan at fullback. That's his preferred position and where he's consistently set the bar with the Crusaders. For the All Blacks, though, Jordan is yet to start in the No. 15 jersey - partly due to concerns around his defensive abilities.

Will Jordan scores a try during New Zealand's 35-20 win over South Africa in Auckland, July 15, 2023 Dave Rowland/Getty Images

Jordan has instead started 18 Tests on the right wing. For the remainder of this year, while Foster remains at the helm, that's where he'll stay, too. Few could dispute Jordan's influence from there after his performance against the Springboks. And with Barrett reasserting his authority with two commanding efforts from fullback, the All Blacks have two of their three backfield roles cemented for the World Cup.

"I had a mindset to get some touches early on. A bit of it was how the game went early on. Fozzie has been keen for me to get in the middle of the park as much as possible even from the wing. It's good of Foz to give me the licence to go and do that. I've got a bit of experience in that role. Particularly when they kick and I'm getting back into the middle it's about looking for space.

"I was able to do that a couple of times. I was eager to make an impact after so long away. To be able to spot a couple of gaps and go through was a confidence boost."

As the All Blacks turn their attention to retaining the Bledisloe locking away the Rugby Championship trophy in Melbourne next week, Jordan's presence elevates their attacking threats to another level.

"It's been a great first couple of weeks but we also know that's all it is. We're excited to keep building. There's a big couple of Tests coming up against the Aussies. That's something we relish."