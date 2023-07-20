Reds name Kiss as new Super Rugby coach

The ESPN Scrum Reset crew discuss Tom Wright's future as Wallabies fullback and whether Eddie Jones needs to consider a change for Bledisloe I. (2:39)

Les Kiss will take charge of Queensland Reds for the next three seasons, while veteran utility James O'Connor is also close to finalising his future at the Super Rugby outfit.

Kiss was on Thursday confirmed as the Reds' replacement for Brad Thorn, who announced he would not seek reappointment beyond 2023 midway through this year's Super Rugby Pacific season.

Queenslander Kiss, who represented both the Maroons and Australia in rugby league, arrives at Ballymore fresh off a stint with London Irish in the English Premiership.

He became available once it was clear London Irish could not meet their financial responsibilities and were later booted out of the Premiership, the Reds moving swiftly to appoint Kiss ahead of other rumoured candidates Matt Taylor, Toutai Kefu and Scott Johnson.

"Queensland Rugby has a proud history of 140 years and I am honoured to soon be a part of that as I begin this next chapter of my coaching career at the Reds," Kiss said via media release.

"It was an attractive option. The opportunity to return home to Queensland and coach at a successful club in a new world-class facility at Ballymore was something which appealed to me greatly.

"The Reds have an exciting roster which I am really looking forward to working with. There's a pathway to the Wallabies with high-quality players boasting skill, ambition and endeavour.

"With anything in life, you need meaning and purpose. That's already clear to see here. Brad Thorn laid a culture of fight, spirit and hard-work, plus a love for the jersey - as Queenslanders we get that.

Less Kiss [pictured] will take charge at Ballymore after the departure of Brad Thorn Alex Davidson/Getty Images

"I am committed to building on these strong foundations to help the Reds achieve their full potential in Super Rugby," said Kiss.

"If it was to be Les I think it'd be a great move," O'Connor told AAP at Wednesday's launch of the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia.

"A lot of the stuff that came back (from player feedback) on Les was really positive."

Queensland Rugby Union boss David Hanham said Kiss was the "standout candidate" who presented a clear plan of how to take the Reds forward after several average seasons under Thorn.

"Les comes to Ballymore with more than 20 years of professional coaching experience - including eight as a head coach across multiple club environments in the UK and Europe," Hanham said.

"He has had success at all levels including Six Nations titles with Ireland, Super Rugby and Pro14 finals with the Waratahs and Ulster plus English Premiership promotion at London Irish.

"Throughout an extensive three-stage selection process, Les was a standout candidate in front of an independent panel and provided us with clarity and confidence in his ability to be successful as head coach.

"As a Queenslander and having previously coached in Australia, combined with his wealth of experience and success, Les is an excellent fit for the Reds and we believe he has the right formula to take Queensland to the next level in Super Rugby,"

Kiss's rugby league career began in Brisbane before he played for North Sydney Bears and represented Queensland and Australia.

He then worked as an assistant coach for the London Broncos Super League club before switching to rugby union as a defence coach.

Speaking at Thursday's announcement of the dates for the 2025 British & Irish Lions Tour, which includes an historic match featuring an invitational Australian and New Zealand squad, O'Connor backed Kiss' appointment.

"He's been around the world, he's a Queenslander, he built up London Irish and is a head coach who's been around a long time," O'Connor said.

O'Connor, 33 and off contract, appears set to remain at Ballymore and remains hopeful of a Rugby World Cup berth after displaying his versatility in the centres for Australia A against Tonga last weekend.

Cast aside by former coach Dave Rennie, O'Connor believes his style of play suits Eddie Jones' approach and would love a chance to prove it.

"I can't pick myself but my rugby's been consistent," he said.

"I've shown I can play different positions, am putting my hand up but the reality is it's someone else's call.

"Every couple of years the game changes; if you don't adapt you fall behind.

"World Cup rugby is based on territory, collisions and one mistake can change the whole game.

"Eddie's talking about discipline, that's a big part of it too."