The ESPN Scrum Reset crew discuss Tom Wright's future as Wallabies fullback and whether Eddie Jones needs to consider a change for Bledisloe I. (2:39)

Teams from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina will compete in a new Under-20 Rugby Championship from 2024, the governing body of southern hemisphere rugby, SANZAAR, announced on Thursday.

The annual tournament, set to serve as a springboard for young players hoping to break into senior teams, will be hosted by one country in a round-robin format, with each team playing the others once over three weeks.

The 2024 tournament is scheduled to take place in April on the Gold Coast in Australia.

"It has long been recognised that the missing link in our junior pathways was the existence of a SANZAAR international championship for up-and-coming talent," SANZAAR chairman Hamish McLennan said. "I am really excited that SANZAAR is now committing to this new championship.

"The SANZAAR member unions and I are confident its establishment can only strengthen rugby pathways for young players in the southern hemisphere. Exposure to additional international matches can only benefit the players in terms of experience and adapting to the demands of the top level of rugby."

New Zealand have dominated the senior Rugby Championship, winning five of the last six titles. The All Blacks also lead this year's Championship after two rounds.

Australia and New Zealand both failed to reach the semifinals of the recent Junior World Championship World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

But in a sign of how even they have work to do, the Junior All Blacks finished a lowly seventh at this year's Junior World Championship. South Africa, meanwhile, were the best placed southern hemisphere team having made the semifinals, but the tournament hosts were also beaten by Italy, who finished 11th, during an earlier pool match.

"This is a vital step in the progression of young talent across our member unions as importantly it will provide extra development opportunities each year for players, coaches, team management and match officials, and will allow for better preparation into the World Rugby Championship," SANZAAR chief executive Brendan Morris said.

"There is still some detail to put in place and we will announce this as we approach the kick-off of the inaugural tournament. The member unions are all committed to ensuring the U20 tournament is a best practice event that develops the young talent they have at their disposal."