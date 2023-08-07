Rugby World Cup 2023: Squad lists for all 20 nations

The Rugby World Cup is fast approaching, with the countdown well and truly on for what looms as the most competitive tournament on record.

This will be the 10th staging of rugby's global showpiece and the second time France have hosted the tournament in its entirety.

The 20 qualified teams will soon arrive in Europe ahead of the tournament's kick-off on Sept. 8.

Stay across all the final 33-man squads as they are unveiled below.

Pool A

FRANCE:

NEW ZEALAND:

ITALY:

URUGUAY:

NAMIBIA:

Pool B

IRELAND:

SOUTH AFRICA:

SCOTLAND:

TONGA:

ROMANIA:

Pool C

WALES:

AUSTRALIA:

GEORGIA:

FIJI:

PORTUGAL:

Pool D

ENGLAND

ARGENTINA

JAPAN

SAMOA

Forwards: Fritz Lee, So'otala Fa'aso'o, Jordan Taufua, Alamanda Motuga, Miracle Fai'ilagi, Steven Luatua, Taleni Seu, Chris Vui (co-capt), Sam Slade, Theo McFarland, Brian Alainu'uese, Charlie Faumuina, Paul Alo-Emile, Michael Alaalatoa (co-capt), Jordan Lay, Seilala Lam, Sama Malolo, Luteru Tolai

Backs: Neria Foma'i, Alai D'Angelo Leuila, Nigel Ah Wong, Ben Lam, Ed Fidow, Tumua Manu, Danny Toala, Ulupano Junior Seuteni, Duncan Paia'aua, Lima Sopoaga, Christian Leali'ifano, Jonathan Taumateine, Ereatara Enari, Melani Matavao.