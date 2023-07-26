The ESPN Scrum Reset team discuss Eddie Jones' revised squad for the Bledisloe Cup, questioning the retention of Ben Donaldson and Suliasi Vunivalu. (1:16)

MELBOURNE -- Eddie Jones has dropped the biggest selection shock of his second stint as Wallabies coach to date, thrusting two-cap playmaker Carter Gordon into the No. 10 jersey for the opening Bledisloe Cup clash with the All Blacks.

Gordon has replaced Quade Cooper at No. 10 in a straight swap for the MCG Test, the Melbourne Rebels fly-half set for his first run-on start after two appearances off the bench in the Rugby Championship losses to South Africa and Argentina.

The 22-year-old Queensland-born Gordon played 62 minutes at inside centre against the Pumas in Sydney following Len Ikitau's shoulder injury, showing his defensive toughness in a performance that will have gone a long way to securing his spot in Jones' Rugby World Cup squad.

But piloting the Wallabies' reins in such a huge clash, with 80,000 people expected at the famous sporting cauldron, represents a far greater challenge altogether.

Gordon will be partnered by Tate McDermott in the halves, the Reds No. 9 replacing Nic White in a new-look pairing the All Blacks are unlikely to have seen coming. McDermott, too, has made back-to-back appearances off the bench, but the Queensland co-captain has 23 Tests' worth of experience to call on this weekend.

Carter Gordon's performance off the bench was one of the few positives Australia could take out of their 43-12 loss to the Springboks in Pretoria

Elsewhere, Jones has opted for Andrew Kellaway at fullback, the Rebels utility replacing Brumbies flyer Tom Wright who was cut from the 34-man squad altogether last week. Kellaway has not played in either of the Wallabies' Tests so far this year, having picked up a hamstring injury at training ahead of the trip to South Africa.

He will be joined in taking his Test bow for 2023 by Jordan Petaia, with the Reds star having beaten out Izaia Perese for the right to replace Ikitau at outside centre. Petaia's return means the Wallabies will field the same centre combination they did in the 2019 quarterfinal loss to England in Oita, ironically when Jones was instead in charge of their opponents.

Angus Bell comes into the starting side at loosehead prop in place of James Slipper, while Nick Frost has also earned a recall to partner Will Skelton at lock.

Meanwhile in the back-row, Tom Hooper will play his second Test, this time at No. 7, with Fraser McReight cut from the matchday 23 altogether.

With Michael Hooper still out with a calf injury, Tom Hooper will reprise the roll he played in the Brumbies' semifinal loss to the Chiefs, placing McReight's hopes of a ticket to the World Cup in jeopardy.

But it's Gordon's promotion to the run-on side that will now garner much of the pre-match focus, the All Blacks sure to send plenty of early traffic his way in what is the first rugby Test at the MCG since 2007.

Gordon was routinely among the Rebels' best players throughout their 4-11 Super Rugby Pacific season, the fly-half clearly appreciating being the chief playmaker having previously played second fiddle to veteran Matt To'omua.

He followed that up with an impressive cameo off the bench against the Springboks in Pretoria, the highlight being a smart grubber to winger Marika Koroibete which Gordon then finished back on the inside when he ran away to score untouched.

Cooper's demotion, meanwhile, is not expected to harm his World Cup chances, the 35-year-old considered a guaranteed selection in the 34-man squad for what will be his third crack at the global showpiece.

But a competent performance from Gordon against the mighty All Blacks, who have looked in irresistible form in their wins over the Pumas and Springboks, could reshape the playmaker pecking order ahead of the Wallabies' World Cup opener against Georgia in Paris on Sept. 9.

Wallabies: Andrew Kellaway, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jordan Petaia, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Carter Gordon, Tate McDermott, Rob Valetini, Tom Hooper, Jed Holloway, Will Skelton, Nick Frost, Allan Alaalatoa, David Porecki, Angus Bell. Replacements: Jordan Uelese, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Richie Arnold, Rob Leota, Nic White, Quade Cooper, Izaia Perese