Bledisloe I: 'When the All Blacks lose the whole country sinks'

A crowd north of 80,000 people is expected for Bledisloe I at the MCG on Saturday night when the Wallabies and All Blacks meet at the famed Melbourne cauldron for the first time since 2007.

Australia hold a 2-1 winning record over their trans-Tasman rivals having won the two most recent games there, representing one of the only venues in world rugby where the All Blacks find themselves on the wrong end of the ledger.

But they enter the Test, which doubles as the closing Rugby Championship fixture for both teams, in the far superior form having swatted aside both the Pumas and Springboks earlier this month. The Wallabies, meanwhile, are 0-2 since Jones' return as coach.

Read on as we bring you some of the key talking points for Saturday night's fixture.

WHEN THE ALL BLACKS LOSE, THE WHOLE COUNTRY 'SINKS'

Jones was in a typically playful mood on Thursday morning when he fronted reporters in Melbourne, discussing the reasons behind his key changes, including the selections of Carter Gordon and Tom Hooper at fly-half and openside flanker respectively.

But it was his back-and-forth with the travelling New Zealand media which revived a touch of spice in the trans-Tasman rivalry, which the All Blacks have dominated now for more than two decades.

Jones said that no one was giving the Wallabies any chance of an upset victory, but also that his team had addressed some of their glaring issues from the losses to South Africa and Argentina. And then there was the added motivation of the opportunity to truly strike New Zealanders at the core of their being by taking down their national heroes.

"There's nothing better than winning against New Zealand because you feel the country sinking, right," Jones said with a smile. "It's not just rugby sinks, the country sinks. The whole economy goes down. The Prime Minister is there with his fingers crossed, hoping the All Blacks win, because he knows the economy is going to drop if they lose. So we can have that effect.

Eddie Jones was in fine form during the Wallabies' press conference on Thursday WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

"And at the same time Australian kids will want to play rugby again [if the Wallabies win], because at the moment, too many of them want to play AFL. I was going past a school the other day and they were playing AFL and basketball. We want kids to play rugby, because its the greatest game of all.

"We have a bit of a job here to do. Maybe put the New Zealand Prime Minister on call that the economy is going to suffer, and at the same time raise our stakes here."

You might have a better chance scaling Mt. Everest with two broken legs than rugby has of really inserting itself into AFL heartland, but a win over the All Blacks on Saturday night, in front of what looms as the biggest crowd for a rugby game in Australia since 2007, might see a handful of kids pick up a Gilbert rather than a Sherrin at least.

It would also see the Bledisloe Cup series extend into a live rubber in Dunedin next week, where another defeat would truly rock the New Zealand psyche.

GORDON HAS EMERGED FROM BEYOND THE RISE

Carter Gordon is easily the story of Australian rugby this year. Having starred in a Rebels team that improved in 2023 -- yet still didn't reach the Super Rugby Pacific finals -- the 22-year-old was truly worthy of his selection in the Wallabies' 34-man squad at the end of June.

He then enjoyed a competent debut off the bench against the Springboks, starting and finishing a long-range try, before he was forced to deputise in the unfamiliar position of inside centre against the Pumas in Sydney when Len Ikitau's injury forced a reshuffle, a role he again filled admirably.

Jones had said before that defeat that he was "holding back" Gordon as not to throw the youngest into the Test arena as a started too early, that the youngster was "coming over the rise" but not quite ready for the home straight.

By naming him for his first run-on start, against the All Blacks, Jones has, to continue the horseracing analogy, has almost eased Gordon into Test rugby at the mile-and-a-half trip, and now, with the game that stops the Australian rugby fan, next up, set him for the equivalent of the run down the Flemington straight on the first Tuesday in November.

"Just the way he keeps preparing, the way he keeps improving himself. His ability to recover from improved immeasurably even in the short time he's been with us," Jones said of what he had seen from Gordon that gave him confidence he could do the job against the All Blacks. "For most players that's the key area of their game, a game of Test match rugby there's at least 30 errors, which means that ball-in-play there's an error nearly every couple of minutes of the game and the ability to recover from the error and get onto the next thing is so important.

Jones said he knew Gordon was a Test player from early in the Super Rugby season and paid the Rebels playmaker almost the ultimate compliment by likening him to Stephen Larkham. "Yeah 100 percent mate. To me, if you look back at players, past great 10s, he's got a bit of a mixture of Butch James defensively -- he's a tough kid -- and he's got a bit of the glide Larkham had. He can take the ball at pace, he's got a good short passing game and he's got a good long passing game."

Carter Gordon will make his first run-on start for the Wallabies this weekend against the All Blacks Jason McCawley/Getty Images

All Blacks coach Ian Foster, meanwhile, said he had not been completely surprised by Gordon's selection.

"No, not really, we've been quite impressed with him through the year," Foster said. "And I thought he showed a lot of desire when he played the last couple of Tests in his little roles off the bench, he got stuck in the midfield.

"But it doesn't surprise us that they're looking at some of their options and he'll have a very hungry team a big physical team [behind him], particularly when you look at the bench, it looks like they're going to try and introduce a bit of size through that, so a good challenge."

THREE SUPERSTAR BACKS CAN FIT INTO ALL BLACKS' 23, JUST NOT THIS WEEK

The All Blacks have raced out of the blocks in both of their Tests so far, scorching both of the Pumas and Springboks inside the first quarter.

In Mendoza, it was Damian McKenzie pulling the strings at fly-half. Then, in Auckland, it was Richie Mo'unga's turn to wear the No. 10 jersey, only for Will Jordan to set Mt. Smart Stadium alight from the right wing, the Crusaders flyer setting up two tries and scoring another himself.

"I'd like to think that I designed everything he did, but that's his beauty, that's he has the ability to sniff stuff out," Foster said of Jordan. "And I think we saw an array of skills that excited us. It wasn't just the speed, it's the decisions of when to go, the acceleration, the pass. It was his first Test back for a while, remember he didn't come on the end-of-year-tour, so he's still building but we're pretty excited where he's at."

Jordan's performance, and that of Beauden Barrett at fullback, have left Foster and his fellow All Blacks selectors with quite the playmaking headache, specifically whether each of Mo'unga, Barrett and McKenzie can play in the same 23.

"Yeah, there is room for three," Foster said Thursday. "We've elected not to do that at the moment and it's actually no reflection on Damian to be honest, it's the fact that's it's the chance for us to keep looking at some of the other options.

"We're trying to nail each week as we go, we want to win a championship, we want to make a statement about the Bledisloe, but at the same time we want to make sure that we're giving some players enough opportunity to show how they can contribute. So that sees us go with a midfield-outside back combo in the bench, it may not always be like that."

Ardie Savea will captain the All Blacks in Bledisloe I in the absence of Sam Cane Phil Walter/Getty Images

NEW CAPTAINS AND NEW NO. 7s -- ON BOTH SIDES

It's not often that both Australia and New Zealand are forced into naming a new captain in the same week, but that is exactly what has transpired for Bledisloe I.

With Michael Hooper already sidelined by injury, Jones' promotion of Angus Bell means James Slipper moves back to the bench, leaving Allan Alaalatoa to deputise as Australia's third skipper in 2023.

The decision to give All Blacks captain Sam Cane a week off, meanwhile, has seen Ardie Savea promoted to the captaincy role, while Dalton Papali'i comes into the No. 7 jersey.

And Papali'i is set for a battle at openside with the Wallabies' Tom Hooper, who has replaced Fraser McReight after he had replaced the injured Michael Hooper in Sydney.

Confused much?

Once you've had time to digest all that, you'll see that the stage is set for an intriguing breakdown battle between two unfamiliar foes, particularly when you consider how many times Cane and Hooper have faced off since the retirement of Richie McCaw.

And just how Savea and Alaalatoa manage their teams' emotions, and referee Wayne Barnes, offers another engaging sidebar to an already fascinating Test.