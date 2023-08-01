Barrett lauded for McDermott hit in Bledisloe I

All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor has lauded the rugby smarts of in-form teammate Scott Barrett, as the Crusaders skipper continues to draw rave reviews for his performance in Bledisloe I.

Barrett was arguably the standout performer in New Zealand's crushing 38-7 win over Australia at the MCG, a victory that locked away the huge trans-Tasman trophy for a 21st straight year.

The second eldest of the Barrett clan's All Blacks trio, lock Scott set the tone for the visitors from the outset when he walloped Wallabies scrum-half Tate McDermott on his own line, the diminutive No. 9 done no favours by his forward pack's decision to play off the top of a lineout.

But Barrett's eyes must have lit up to the size of beachballs when they did, his mammoth hit forcing the ball free from McDermott's grasp and into the path of Liam Frizell for the easiest of All Blacks tries.

"Scooter, he probably came up with that plan himself," Taylor said of Crusaders teammate.

"He is just one of those men that just doesn't rest. He is always looking for opportunities. He saw one there and then took it. I think the world knows not to throw it off the top [of the lineout] when they are 5m out, now."

Certainly, the Wallabies appeared foolish to play from the top of the lineout, instead of bringing the ball down, setting a maul to drag in the All Blacks' forwards, and then play away under reduced pressure.

New Zealand's Scott Barrett receives the praise of his teammates following the All Blacks' first try in Bledisloe I at the MCG, July 29, 2023 MARTIN KEEP/AFP via Getty Images

When they needed to land an early blow on the visitors, they instead offered up a golden opportunity themselves.

"Scooter probably couldn't believe it was happening at the time. And then it did," Taylor added. "Again, it just goes to show the nature of Scooter and the way he is playing at the moment."

Meanwhile, All Blacks coach Ian Foster has hinted there will be changes for the return Bledisloe clash in Dunedin on Saturday. While New Zealand won't want to risk any loss of momentum, the opportunity to freshen up some frontline players, such as Barrett and back-rower Ardie Savea, and also get some rugby into those who did not feature during the Rugby Championship could see Foster tweak his matchday 23.

"We love the words dead rubber from one perspective, because that means we have done the job in the first Test,'' he said. "But it doesn't change the fact that it's still a Test match. It's a vital cog on our little step for the World Cup.

"It's another chance to have a look at a few options, both in the way we play and in personnel. I think it's fair to say you will see a couple of changes."