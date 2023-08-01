James O'Connor will step up his transition into coaching after signing a contract extension with the Queensland Reds that should also see him win a role on the staff of the Junior Wallabies.

The 64-Test talent's one-year extension at Ballymore will be announced on Wednesday and include a role in developing the Reds' emerging talent.

Nudgee product O'Connor is already coaching at schoolboys level with rivals Churchie and under his new deal plans to assist the Junior Wallabies next year in a significant step towards his post-playing career.

No longer on a Rugby Australia top-up deal, the 32-year-old was always keen to remain in Brisbane and mentor emerging playmakers Tom Lynagh, Lawson Creighton and Harry McLaughlin-Phillips.

Creighton, in particular, has leant on O'Connor this season, the pair constantly messaging about in-game strategy and tactics the former teenager wonder admits took him years to fully understand.

"I feel very privileged to be staying in Queensland," O'Connor said.

James O'Connor will continue a shift towards coaching as part of a new deal with Queensland Reds Hannah Peters/Getty Images

"This is my home, my team and an opportunity to continue playing with a group of men I have a lot of love and respect for.

"Since returning home in 2019, there's been many highs with the club and also a lot of learnings.

"I feel there is so much this group can achieve and I believe with our new world class facility and under a coaching staff headed by Les, we can really find our next gear.

"This contract also allows me to deliver on one of the main reasons I came back to Australia - to help develop the next generation of rugby talent here at the Reds and also through coaching the junior pathways, which has been a passion of mine for some time."

Reformed bad-boy O'Connor's eagerness to coach is a win for Australian rugby, the backline ace a tale of caution and redemption that has taken him around the world and back again.

Debuting for the Western Force in 2008 and the Wallabies in the same year as an 18-year-old, O'Connor amassed 44 caps before he turned 24.

Twice he embarked on stints in Europe with a failed stint at the Queensland Reds in between, his off-field antics culminating in a 2017 arrest and two nights in a Parisian jail.

He was offered another shot by the Reds and Rugby Australia in 2019, playing his first Test in more than five years and winning selection for his second World Cup.

Starring roles for the Reds since have been curbed by injury, while O'Connor still hopes of a World Cup call-up despite not featuring since a poor showing in a heavy loss to Argentina last year.

This deal has been in the works for months but comes after the arrival of new Reds coach Les Kiss.

"It's been great to watch James' return to the Reds from afar over the last few years.

"His leadership and experience are obviously an important aspect of the current squad, and the lessons he can pass on to our up-and-coming playmakers will be pivotal in the coming years.

"We'd also like to acknowledge Rugby Australia for their support of this unique contract arrangement which will allow James to develop himself as a coach within our elite pathways.

"I'm looking forward to working with him."

O'Connor endorsed Kiss on the eve of his announcement and also said he hadn't given up hope of Eddie Jones recalling him for the World Cup, despite not featuring in the Bledisloe Cup squad.

"I can't pick myself but my rugby's been consistent," he said.

"I've shown I can play different positions, am putting my hand up but the reality is it's someone else's call.

"Every couple of years the game changes; if you don't adapt you fall behind.

"World Cup rugby is based on territory, collisions and one mistake can change the whole game.

"Eddie's talking about discipline, that's a big part of it too."