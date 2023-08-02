Tate McDermott will become the Wallabies 86th captain when he leads Australia out onto Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday afternoon in Bledisloe II.

McDermott was on Thursday unveiled as the replacement for Allan Alaalatoa, after the prop suffered a season-ending injury in the Wallabies' 38-7 defeat by the All Blacks last week.

With original co-captain James Slipper on the bench, and Michael Hooper still recovering from a calf injury, Jones has turned to the Reds No. 9 as his fourth different skipper in as many Tests.

"Tate's got all the attributes to be a great captain of his country and there's no doubt it will be a proud moment for him and his family when he leads the team on Saturday night."

"We started a regeneration as a team last week and now it's about building on that with a new captain and a new era in Australian Rugby.

"On Saturday night in Dunedin we get an opportunity to continue our growth as a team."

Jones has otherwise made three changes, and a further positional switch to his team, all of which come in the pack.

Melbourne Rebels prop Pone Fa'aumasili will make the first run-on start of his career at tighthead prop as Alaalatoa's replacement, while Richie Arnold has traded places with Will Skelton from the bench.

Fraser McReight will play his second Test of the year in the No. 7 jersey, with Tom Hooper switching to blindside and Jed Holloway dropping out of the matchday 23 altogether.

Alongside Skelton's move to the bench, prop Zane Nonggorr is the only other new face among the replacements.

AUSTRALIA: Andrew Kellaway, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jordan Petaia, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Carter Gordon, Tate McDermott; Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Tom Hooper, Richie Arnold, Nick Frost, Pone Fa'aumasili, Dave Porecki, Angus Bell. Replacements: Jordan Uelese, James Slipper, Zane Nonggorr, Rob Leota, Quade Cooper, Izaia Perese