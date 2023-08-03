'Load of rubbish': Eddie's fierce defence of Gordon after backing him in Bledisloe II

The Bledisloe Cup returns to Dunedin for the first time since 2017 on Saturday, when the All Blacks will look to secure a third straight series sweep of the Wallabies.
Last week's 38-7 win in Melbourne secured the trophy for a 21st straight year and wrapped up the Rugby Championship title at the same time.
What a turnaround it has been for Ian Foster's side, and the coach himself, after New Zealand Rugby so very nearly sacked him this time last year.
Read on as we discuss some of the big talking points ahead of Bledisloe II.
JONES HITS OUT AT GORDON CRITICISM, BACKS HIM FOR A SECOND CRACK
After a fine Super Rugby Pacific season for the Rebels, Carter Gordon was deserving of an opportunity to start at Test level for the first time. But his performance in Bledisloe I was always going to be closely scrutinised, particularly given the magnitude of the occasion.
And what stood out was a mistake-riddled kicking game that included several poor midfield bombs, a missed touch from a penalty, a botched restart, and a vital penalty miss from right in front that would have taken Australia out to an early 10-5 lead.
Elsewhere, however, Gordon was largely solid, the No. 10 proving a competent link man between forwards and backs as the Wallabies enjoyed a dominant first 25 minutes, but weren't able to transfer it into scoreboard pressure.
Jones on Thursday handed Gordon a second straight start at No. 10, and hit out at a question from the post-match presser in Melbourne last Saturday when he had been challenged on the youngster's selection at the MCG.
"Well, firstly, I don't think I got it wrong mate," Jones said. "In fact, I'm gonna get it right and the player will get it right and to say that a young 10 in his first game, you've got it wrong in selecting him, is just a load of rubbish mate.
"So anyone who asks that question, doesn't know anything about rugby... if you know anything about rugby, you know that 10s need time in the seat. If you don't know anything about rugby, don't talk to me."
Jones said he hadn't talked Gordon through his performance last week, instead leaving it to his backline assistants, as he did not want to overload the Rebels fly-half with feedback.
"That's not how coaching goes, mate. He's a young guy coming through, he's getting enough instruction from his assistant coaches and my job is just to give him the confidence to keep going forward," Jones added.
"He's going to keep making mistakes, I can guarantee you that, and he'll learn from that. And when he's played as many Tests as Richie Mo'unga, or if [Damian] McKenzie plays, the tip is McKenzie's going to play, he'll cease to make as many mistakes as he makes now.
"Now we'd love him to have a mistake free game on Saturday, but the reality is that he's a young guy learning his apprenticeship, he needs to make his mistakes and learn from it, and not listen too much to blokes like you. So that's my job, to make sure he doesn't listen to blokes like you."
THE WALLABIES' FUTURE IS COMING, MAYBE AS EARLY AS THE WORLD CUP
Just how Eddie Jones decided to approach his short runway to the World Cup, of which he is three Tests into the five before the Wallabies face Georgia in Paris on Sept. 8, was always going to make for intriguing watching.
Would he back the old guard, or try and bring through the next generation? At first, given the selection of James Slipper and Michael Hooper as co-captains, and Quade Cooper at fly-half, it appeared he was leaning towards the former.
But then injury struck and Jones was forced to act, naming Tate McDermott as his fourth skipper in as many games. And the No.9 will now be paired with Gordon for the second straight Test.
Again, the Wallabies will take a largely inexperienced squad into the Test, one that features just four players with more than 25 caps to their name in the run-on side. While injuries have no doubt played a role in that decision, it's clear that Jones has also decided his team needs to evolve.
Conversely, Jones says that is also going to result in some growing pains.
"Well I think we've got to improve the team and I've decided to improve the team through promoting the young players, and that doesn't mean the senior players haven't got a crucial role to play; if you have a look at our team on the weekend, we've got 274 caps in the starting 15 and 260 caps in three players on the finishing bench," the Wallabies coach said.
"So that gives you an indication of where the team is, and we need to keep progressing this young team forward and we feel they can be a team that's capable of winning big games consistently, and at the moment we're gonna go through a bit of up and down as we get there.
Certainly there were growing pains in Melbourne, where the Wallabies were unable to sustain their periods of promising play and transfer it into scoreboard pressure.
"Whilst this has been tough, it's also been good for us in the most bizarre way," Jones said. "We'll find out the players that can take us forward. Whenever you get under the pump you want to see that response from the players and we've seen that. I've been delighted with the response of the players.
"The problem with the team's not the players, it's me. I haven't been catching well enough, but we'll catch you a little bit better as we go forward."
STEVENSON FINALLY REWARDED FOR SUPERB SUPER SEASON
There were few better performers in Super Rugby Pacific this season than Shaun Stevenson.
Week after week, the Chiefs flyer turned defences in and out, scoring 12 tries alongside 22 clean breaks and 1,685 total run metres, good enough to place him third in each of those categories.
Yet still Stevenson found himself left out of Ian Foster's original All Blacks squad, only to then be included as injury cover for Mark Telea.
It's clear that the All Blacks are blessed for talent in the outside backs, while Beauden Barrett's inclusion in the first three Tests this year at fullback has pushed Will Jordan to the wing.
But that has all changed this week, with Barrett getting a week off, Jordan given the chance to show his wares in the No. 15 jersey, and Stevenson finally handed his Test debut.
"He's just trained well, Emoni's [Narawa] injury been unfortunate for him, he's progressing well but not back to full training just yet, but not far away, and that's given Shaun an opportunity," Foster said. "And history's full of that sort of thing isn't it, when someone comes in and they train well, adapt well, and he's got an opportunity. So pretty excited about seeing him [play].
Foster said the All Blacks had needed to get Stevenson up to speed with what was needed at Test level.
"We don't want to put anyone out there until we feel they're really comfortable in how we play and what Test match rugby brings," Foster added. "So he's been well tested in those things with us for three or four weeks and, like I said, he's gone about his work really really well, and he deserves an opportunity."
A FINAL SELECTION INSIGHT BUT HOPEFULLY ANOTHER TEST MATCH WIN
Alongside Stevenson's inclusion, the All Blacks opted for mass changes after last week's win in Melbourne, with only Ardie Savea and Brodie Retallick named in the same jumpers that ran out at the MCG.
Samipeni Finau will also make his Test debut in the run-on side, while Dallas McLeod will have to wait until his opportunity arrives off the bench.
Saturday's Test looms as one final chance to impress the All Blacks selectors, with Foster set to unveil his World Cup squad on Monday.
"Reasonably," Foster replied when asked how locked in his 33-man group was.
Still, Foster encouraged those players selected who might still be on the fringe of World Cup selection to focus on the here and now - Saturday's Test with Australia.
"I think that's the challenge of Test matches, though, is that if you look too far ahead you get tripped up anyway. And I said this at the start, we're pretty big on short-term focuses and preparing for a Test match, particularly against the Wallabies, if you start thinking about what might happen afterwards then you miss the opportunity and excitement that is in front of you.
"So I've got no doubt that there's a lot of noise around players, but I think the squad's been really effective at zeroing in on what we need to get [done]."
MCREIGHT'S MASSIVE OPPORTUNITY AMID HOOPER UNCERTAINTY
There were few positives for the Wallabies to come out of their disappointing 38-7 loss in Melbourne, but the performance of Tom Hooper, in just his second Test, suggested the young Brumbies forward is set for a long career in the gold jersey.
Thirty-five tackles, a breakdown turnover, and further nuisance at the All Blacks' breakdown showed Hooper has what it takes to be a Test-level forward, and do a job in the No. 7 jersey as required. He is a player that Jones has "learned something" about, as the Wallabies coach said he needed to do before the Rugby Championship began.
It will have also helped to solidify his thinking about the back-row cohort he takes to France, and likely made one of Michael Hooper, Fraser McReight or Pete Samu surplus to requirements.
While Samu was dumped from the squad for the Bledisloe Cup, his versatility and ability to cover all three back-row positions make him an attractive proposition, while both McReight and Michael Hooper can only fill the No. 7 jersey.
Suddenly Michael Hooper no longer looks a certain selection, particularly now we've learned his calf injury was worse than first reported; can Jones really afford to take the veteran flanker to France if he is still under an injury cloud?
It might well depend on how McReight plays this weekend, on a hard fast track that should suit his support game. McReight, however, needs to show he can get on the ball at Test level, and that he is not too small to handle the greater physicality.
"We were really happy with Tom last week, his work rate in that game was incredible, incredible at 7, I don't think we've seen anything [like that] for a long period of time," Jones said of the Brumbies youngster.
"If you look at the GPS from the game last week, that's one of the highest volume games I've coached in, I think the ball in play was 44 minutes, and Hooper had something like an average of two accelerations per minute, so he was outstanding.
"We're playing at Dunedin and if it was still the old Carisbrook we'd have picked a heavy back-row. But it's going to be lightning quick and so we've decided to go for a faster 6, McReight at 7, who did well against Argentina, but we want him to put a bit more pressure on the ball, which is going to be important on Saturday, so therefore we've gone for those two, mate."
McReight will play many more Tests into the future, but a first World Cup berth could hang on his performance on Saturday - and directly impact whether Hooper gets to a third global showpiece himself.