'Load of rubbish': Eddie's fierce defence of Gordon after backing him in Bledisloe II

The Bledisloe Cup returns to Dunedin for the first time since 2017 on Saturday, when the All Blacks will look to secure a third straight series sweep of the Wallabies.

Last week's 38-7 win in Melbourne secured the trophy for a 21st straight year and wrapped up the Rugby Championship title at the same time.

What a turnaround it has been for Ian Foster's side, and the coach himself, after New Zealand Rugby so very nearly sacked him this time last year.

Read on as we discuss some of the big talking points ahead of Bledisloe II.

JONES HITS OUT AT GORDON CRITICISM, BACKS HIM FOR A SECOND CRACK

After a fine Super Rugby Pacific season for the Rebels, Carter Gordon was deserving of an opportunity to start at Test level for the first time. But his performance in Bledisloe I was always going to be closely scrutinised, particularly given the magnitude of the occasion.

And what stood out was a mistake-riddled kicking game that included several poor midfield bombs, a missed touch from a penalty, a botched restart, and a vital penalty miss from right in front that would have taken Australia out to an early 10-5 lead.

Elsewhere, however, Gordon was largely solid, the No. 10 proving a competent link man between forwards and backs as the Wallabies enjoyed a dominant first 25 minutes, but weren't able to transfer it into scoreboard pressure.

Jones on Thursday handed Gordon a second straight start at No. 10, and hit out at a question from the post-match presser in Melbourne last Saturday when he had been challenged on the youngster's selection at the MCG.

"Well, firstly, I don't think I got it wrong mate," Jones said. "In fact, I'm gonna get it right and the player will get it right and to say that a young 10 in his first game, you've got it wrong in selecting him, is just a load of rubbish mate.

"So anyone who asks that question, doesn't know anything about rugby... if you know anything about rugby, you know that 10s need time in the seat. If you don't know anything about rugby, don't talk to me."

Carter Gordon has been retained in the Wallabies' No. 10 jersey for Bledisloe II Dave Hewison/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jones said he hadn't talked Gordon through his performance last week, instead leaving it to his backline assistants, as he did not want to overload the Rebels fly-half with feedback.

"That's not how coaching goes, mate. He's a young guy coming through, he's getting enough instruction from his assistant coaches and my job is just to give him the confidence to keep going forward," Jones added.

"He's going to keep making mistakes, I can guarantee you that, and he'll learn from that. And when he's played as many Tests as Richie Mo'unga, or if [Damian] McKenzie plays, the tip is McKenzie's going to play, he'll cease to make as many mistakes as he makes now.

"Now we'd love him to have a mistake free game on Saturday, but the reality is that he's a young guy learning his apprenticeship, he needs to make his mistakes and learn from it, and not listen too much to blokes like you. So that's my job, to make sure he doesn't listen to blokes like you."

THE WALLABIES' FUTURE IS COMING, MAYBE AS EARLY AS THE WORLD CUP

Just how Eddie Jones decided to approach his short runway to the World Cup, of which he is three Tests into the five before the Wallabies face Georgia in Paris on Sept. 8, was always going to make for intriguing watching.

Would he back the old guard, or try and bring through the next generation? At first, given the selection of James Slipper and Michael Hooper as co-captains, and Quade Cooper at fly-half, it appeared he was leaning towards the former.

But then injury struck and Jones was forced to act, naming Tate McDermott as his fourth skipper in as many games. And the No.9 will now be paired with Gordon for the second straight Test.

Again, the Wallabies will take a largely inexperienced squad into the Test, one that features just four players with more than 25 caps to their name in the run-on side. While injuries have no doubt played a role in that decision, it's clear that Jones has also decided his team needs to evolve.

Conversely, Jones says that is also going to result in some growing pains.