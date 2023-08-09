South Africa captain Siya Kolisi has been named to captain the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup but fly-half Handre Pollard and centre Lukhanyo Am were omitted from the 33-player squad because of injury.

Kolisi underwent major knee surgery in April, and has not played a Test this season, but he is expected to return to action in the coming weeks -- against Wales (Aug. 19 ) or New Zealand (Aug. 25). South Africa are confident he will be fit for their first pool game against Scotland in Marseille on Sept. 10.

The squad features 12 newcomers alongside the bulk of the side that won the World Cup in Japan four years ago.

Am, who twisted a knee in the warm-up Test against Argentina on Saturday, and Pollard, who has a long-running calf injury, were among the notable omissions when the squad was unveiled on Tuesday.

Lood de Jager, who has a chest problem and is seeing a specialist, hooker Joseph Dweba, and prop Thomas du Toit also missed selection.

SPRINGBOKS RUGBY WORLD CUP SQUAD

Forwards: Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Malcolm Marx, Eben Etzebeth, Jean Kleyn, Marvin Orie, R.G. Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese, Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert.

Backs: Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie.