England fought back to edge Wales 19-17 in a World Cup warm-up full of incident, injury and yellow cards -- and notably a red card for captain Owen Farrell that could see him suspended for their opening game of the tournament in France next month.

A dull game burst into life in the second half amid a flurry of sin-binnings for both sides, with one for England's Freddie Steward leading to a penalty try for Wales.

England were reduced to 12 men with further cards for Ellis Genge and Farrell -- later upgraded to red -- and Tomos Williams put them further ahead with a breakaway try.

However, Maro Itoje hit back for battling England, replacement George Ford converted then kicked the decisive penalty four minutes from the end.

England play Argentina in their first match of the World Cup on Sept. 9 in Marseille. David Rogers/Getty Images

England coach Steve Borthwick declined to speculate over a potential World Cup opener ban for Owen Farrell after his captain was sent off.

Farrell was shown a red card after his shoulder hit Taine Basham with the sort of no arms tackle that he has made something of a trademark.

He faces an almost certain three-game ban, meaning he would miss England's final two warm ups v Ireland and Fiji and their World Cup opener against Argentina.

"Regarding Owen, we'll wait and see what happens," Borthwick said after a game littered with cards. The same with Jack van Poortvliet [who went off injured in the 32nd minute]. He'll get a scan. Rather than jump to any conclusions, we'll wait and see what happens."

Wales also lost their captain and Dewi Lake, with the hooker looking distraught on the sidelines after being helped off the pitch.

The visitors had flanker Tommy Reffell yellow-carded for killing the ball at the start of the second half, Farrell punishing Wales further from the resulting penalty.

Wales got on the board with an Owen Williams penalty but then suffered another injury blow when exciting new Number Eight Taine Plumtree went off clutching his wrist.

The game then exploded as Steward took out Josh Adams in the air. A penalty try was awarded and Steward joined Ellis Genge in the sin bin to leave England trailing 10-9 and down to 13.

It got even worse for England three minutes later when Farrell joined them after his shoulder crashed into the jaw of Taine Basham.

Wales took immediate advantage with a 70-metre break finished off by Williams.

Dan Biggar converted for a 17-9 lead but the 12 men hit back, with seemingly all of them shoving Itoje over.

Ford converted to cut the deficit to one point and suddenly the crowd were roaring.

Joe Marchant was inches away from catching a Ford kick to the corner but Adam Beard was then yellow carded to make it 14 v 14, and Ford slotted the resulting penalty to secure the win.

While England named their World Cup squad earlier this week, Warren Gatland will unveil his after Wales' one remaining warm-up game against South Africa next week.