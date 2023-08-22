England captain Owen Farrell will miss the first two matches of the Rugby World Cup after an independent disciplinary hearing upheld his red card on Tuesday, handing the flyhalf a four-match suspension including Pool D fixtures against Argentina and Japan.

Farrell was sent off during their 19-17 win against Wales on Aug.12 for a high tackle on Taine Basham, but last week had his red card rescinded by the Six Nations following a hearing.

England's 29-10 loss to Ireland on Saturday served as the first match of his suspension, and he will also sit out the final warm-up fixture against Fiji this coming weekend.

He will also now be unavailable for the start of England's World Cup campaign, which gets underway on Sept. 9.

Farrell faced the initial disciplinary hearing for a breach of Law 9.13: "A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes but is not limited to tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders."

The 31-year-old has a track record of poor discipline and has been previously banned in the Premiership when playing for Saracens. He has also taken part in World Rugby's 'tackle school' which aims to reduce foul play in the game, and participation allows players to have their ban reduced by one week.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.