Suliasi Vunivalu will play his second Test of the year as Will Skelton prepares to captain Australia for the first time in their final Rugby World Cup warmup match in Paris early Monday morning [AEST].

The Wallabies will face tournament hosts France, one of the big favourites for the Webb Ellis Cup, at the Stade de France and coach Eddie Jones has taken the opportunity for a final look at some of the under-utilised players in his squad.

While Vunivalu starts, centre Lalakai Foketi will also see his first action of the year, the Waratahs centre coming in for Samu Kerevi, who is recovering from a broken hand.

Meanwhile on the bench, Blake Schoupp and Issak Fines-Leleiwasa are poised to make their Test debuts while Langi Gleeson will be looking to add to his three appearances under Dave Rennie when he plays his first game in three months alongside Waratahs teammate Ben Donaldson.

The biggest inclusion however comes at tighthead prop where Taniela Tupou will be a welcome sight in the No. 3 jersey. Having suffered a rib cartilage injury in Bledisloe I at the MCG, it was uncertain whether the powerhouse front-rower would be fit for the Wallabies' Worfld Cup opener against Georgia on Sept. 9.

But Tupou's inclusion in the team to face France will put those fears at rest and ensure that Australia takes a first-rate front-row trio, that also includes Angus Bell and Dave Porecki, into Sunday's clash with Les Bleus.

Richie Arnold, meanwhile, returns to partner Skelton in the second-row while Jones has opted to give his back-row trio of Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight and Rob Valetini another outing after their promising showing in Dunedin.

Tate McDermott and Carter Gordon combine for the third straight Test in the halves, while Foketi partners Jordan Petaia in midfield. Mark Nawaqanitawase and Andrew Kellaway complete the back three alongside Vunivalu.

"We've had an impressive preparation for the Rugby World Cup this week," Jones said via media release. "Improving our physical capacity has been a priority and our Rugby fitness is rapidly improving and we will look to use it against France."

"To play against the tournament hosts in front of a massive crowd at the venue for the Final is perfect preparation for us.

"We are a young side, who is ambitious and in the process of developing our game."

AUSTRALIA: Andrew Kellaway, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jordan Petaia, Lalakai Foketi, Suliasi Vunivalu, Carter Gordon, Tate McDermott; Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Tom Hooper, Will Skelton, Richie Arnold, Taniela Tupou, Dave Porecki, Angus Bell. Replacements: Matt Faessler, Blake Schoupp, Zane Nonggorr, Matt Philip, Rob Leota, Langi Gleeson, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Ben Donaldson.