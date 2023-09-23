Ryles: Wallabies coaches not short on rugby expertise

Sam Bruce breaks down the challenge that awaits the Wallabies if they hope to avoid an historic group stage exit at the Rugby World Cup. (2:11)

LYON, France -- Wallabies assistant coach Jason Ryles has pushed back on suggestions there is not enough rugby experience in Australia's coaching group, as the team prepares to play for its Rugby World Cup survival on Sunday night in Lyon.

The Wallabies wrapped up their preparations with a captain's run at OL Stadium on Saturday, the home of football club Olympique Lyonnais an absolute picture with Australia's crunch Pool C clash with Wales set to be its first game of the tournament.

But it will be an intense cauldron on Sunday night, when the Wallabies must find answers to their sub-par performance against Fiji last weekend, which left them in the predicament they are in now -- needing a win to avoid a first pool stage exit in Australia's rugby history.

Hammered at the breakdown by the Fijians, one of the criticisms of the Wallabies following that 22-15 defeat was their varied coaching team, that there is not enough rugby expertise among Eddie Jones' coaching group. But Ryles, who only joined Jones' staff on the eve of the tournament following the shock departure of Brad Davis, said that wasn't an issue.

"Yeah well we've got Eddie who's fairly experienced," Ryles said with a smile. "And then we've got Neal Hatley who's done it his whole life; we've got Dan Palmer who lives for scrums which is different in itself, and lineouts; and then we've got Pierre as well. So they're the four rugby guys.

"And then it's basically myself and Brett Hodgson from rugby league, and then Neil Craig with leadership. Coaching is coaching at the end of the day, but they are four really experienced guys there, so we're there to give a different point of view. But at the end of day, we're just coaching as hard as we can in line with Eddie's vision, and also what we see as well, he's very open to what we can contribute.

"But yeah, as far as the different make-up of the coaching group, there's a fair of experience there from rugby. And like I said, we're just there to help as much as we can and give a different point of view and a different perspective to the players in the coaching group."

Suggestions that Jones could walk away from his five-year contract at the end of the World Cup, particularly if Australia lose on Sunday, continue to circulate around France. And on Friday, the coach himself admitted Australian rugby "might not want me", if they slump to an inglorious piece of the nation's sporting history.

But Ryles said he would be surprised if Jones walked away, given the "foundations" he had put in place for the future -- the same foundations that Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan has previously backed in his defence of the veteran coach.

"Yeah I see his vision beyond the World Cup and it's one of those things, he hasn't said anything to us obviously," Ryles said. "But yeah, it's watch this space because there is a big job ahead for the next four years with the Wallabies, which he's started already, and he's got some pretty good foundations down.

"So to walk away from that would be a bit of a surprise I would think, because there are a lot of green shoots there for the future. But I'm not too sure what he'll do to be honest with you, but it's good to have options by the sounds of it."

Asked how committed he was to the tournament, given he will only be on board for the World Cup before taking on the job coach of Melbourne Storm in the NRL, Ryles said it was an opportunity he was never going to refuse.

"How much does the tournament mean ... any time you get to represent your country, whether it's rugby league, rugby union or marbles, I take it really personally," Ryles said. "And I understand the magnitude of the World Cup; I've been involved in England's preps to 2019, and a little bit after that, and back again [with Australia] now.

"It's been a great experience for me; when I got the opportunity, the first thing I thought was; one, to be part of the World Cup; two, to work for the Wallabies and how good would it be to go deep into that tournament and see what happens, and do everything I can to help that.

"So the short answer to your question is it's deeply personal because I'm representing my country. And then on the other side of it, I get to work with one of the leading coaches in the world so that's a huge thing for me personally as well."