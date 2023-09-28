Sam Bruce looks at where the 40-6 defeat to Wales and a group stage exit leaves the Wallabies, and the turmoil that surrounds Eddie Jones off the field. (1:56)

LYON, France -- Wallabies assistant coach Pierre-Henry Broncan has joined the growing chorus of Super Rugby Pacific detractors, saying young Australian players are not exposed to enough "pressure" games compared to their European counterparts.

Australia's inability to fight their way back into matches has been evident in each of their crushing Rugby World Cup defeats over the last two weeks, the Wallabies unable to halt Fiji's scoreboard pressure in Saint-Etienne, before they were completely blown off the paddock by a Wales team that charged out of the blocks and never looked back, despite the early loss of veteran fly-half Dan Biggar.

And Broncan believes the recent shifts in Super Rugby are partly to blame for Australia's woes, the Frenchman contrasting it to his country's Top 14, in particular, as to the level of pressure players are exposed to.

"If you want a big difference between the Top 14 and European Cup and your Super Rugby competition in Australia and with New Zealand, it's the pressure," Broncan said Thursday. "In France we have pressure every game, every game you have pressure because there is a massive thing about relegation or qualification (for the European Cup places). It's very important for the European teams.

"In Super Rugby there is no relegation, you play just to win Super Rugby (which) is a very good thing but just between New Zealand and Australian teams.

"You will see the next games in the World Cup, the quarterfinals, semifinals or final, there will be massive pressure on the pitch. A lot of games, they will finish with a very close score between the two teams and the last five or 10 minutes, you can win or lose a game.

"Today our team is not that (ready to deal with pressure). During half-time against Wales I was sure we were going to win the game. Ten points (the deficit to Wales) is nothing. But we start the second-half and we concede a penalty and that was it.

The Wallabies' Lalakai Foketi wants to play in as many big games as possible, saying rest weeks in Super Rugby are counterproductive Chris Hyde/Getty Images

"We need to change that in the future, you understand."

Broncan's comments come on the back of those from former Wallabies Stephen Hoiles and Stephen Moore, who both believe that Australia's playing talent is spread too wide provincially.

As well as a lack of cohesion when it comes to the Test season, Broncan's comments around "pressure" also add to the argument for a reduction in Australia's Super Rugby Pacific cohort, with those players who have genuine Test experience then spread too far and wide across the teams as well.

Broncan also lamented the departure of South Africa's franchises to both the United Rugby Championship and European tournaments, which conversely has helped to strengthen and add greater "pressure" to those competitions.

"Before COVID, with South African teams, Japanese teams, Jaguares, Argentina teams it was a big competition. Today, I think between the competition in Super Rugby and the national game, they need to create an environment for the national team and train every week, every month together.

Injured Wallabies skipper and Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh look on at training ahead of the Rugby World Cup clash with Portugal Chris Hyde/Getty Images

"When you had Super Rugby with South African teams it was a tough competition, very tough competition. Today South African teams play the European Cup and it was a benefit to the northern hemisphere."

There is also the issue of players being rested throughout the Super Rugby season, for trans-Tasman games in particular, which further affects their ability to experience pressure situations and what it takes to work your way through them.

Waratahs and Wallabies centre Lalakai Foketi hoped team management would review those protocols in the future, saying he missed out on two key games earlier this year.

"I did get rostered off a couple of games, against the Blues and the Crusaders. Our two hardest games. Those are the games you want to play and Pierre is right, if we want to learn how to handle pressure then we've got to play those games and we've got to beat the teams that are up at the top of the Super Rugby ladder," Foketi revealed.

'"I am not too sure what's happening next year about that but Pierre is right, we've got to play those games.

"For next year, if you asked me if I wanted to get rostered off for two games, I want to play the tough games and the hardest teams."