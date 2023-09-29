Wallabies opt for new midfield partnership

Sam Bruce looks at where the 40-6 defeat to Wales and a group stage exit leaves the Wallabies, and the turmoil that surrounds Eddie Jones off the field. (1:56)

The Wallabies have opted for a new-look midfield combination for their final Rugby World Cup pool match, with Lalakai Foketi and Izaia Perese to start against Portugal in Saint-Etienne.

The Waratahs centre partnership will combine together for the first time at Test level, with Perese named for his first run-on start after five previous appearances off the bench.

- RUGBY WORLD CUP 2023: Squads | Schedule | Standings | Podcast | Injuries

Elsewhere, the Wallabies are largely unchanged from the team that was embarrassed 40-6 by Wales last weekend, with Fraser McReight's return to the No. 7 jersey the only other personnel shift. Rob Leota drops out to accommodate the Queenslander's return while Tom Hooper moves back to No. 6.

Prop James Slipper will meanwhile break the record for the number of appearances by an Australian at a World Cup, moving beyond George Gregan's mark of 20 when he runs out at the Stade Geoffrey-Guichard on Sunday evening.

Lalakai Foketi and Izaia Perese will start against Portugal in Saint-Etienne with the Waratahs centre partnership combining together for the first time at Test level. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

While the Wallabies' campaign is all but over, there is an outside chance they could still feature in the knockout stage. That would, however, require a near complete capitulation from Fiji in their final two games.

Still, Australia need to return some pride to the Wallabies jersey after a disastrous two weeks that could have far-reaching ramifications for the game back in Australia.

"This is an important game for this young team to attack from the first minute to the 80th. We need to empty the tank." Wallabies coach Eddie Jones said.

"We have a responsibility to put in a performance that makes supporters proud on Sunday, those that have travelled to France and at home in Australia."

AUSTRALIA: Andrew Kellaway, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Izaia Perese, Lalakai Foketi, Marika Koroibete, Ben Donaldson, Tate McDermott, Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Tom Hooper, Richie Arnold, Nick Frost, James Slipper, Dave Porecki, Angus Bell.

Replacements: Matt Faessler, Blake Schoupp, Pone Fa'amausili, Rob Leota, Josh Kemeny, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Carter Gordon, Suliasi Vunivalu.