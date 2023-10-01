The Wallaroos have been thrashed 43-3 by New Zealand in their second O'Reilly Cup rugby clash of 2023.

The Black Ferns stunned Australia from the outset at FMG Stadium in Waikato on Saturday with five first-half tries, sending them on the path to their 16th win in a row.

Kiwi winger Katelyn Vahaakolo crossed for two tries after prop Krystal Murray burrowed over for the hosts' first in the 11th minute.

Patricia Maliepo scored in the 19th, before Vahaakolo's quickfire brace, and Sylvia Brunt's 39th-minute try shot the margin out to 31-0 just before halftime.

The Black Ferns looked like they would better June's 50-0 thumping of the Aussies before a much-improved second half from Jay Tregonning's side.

New Zealand celebrate a try by Katelyn Vahaakolo of New Zealand Dave Rowland/Getty Images

Carys Dallinger landed the first points after the break with a long-range penalty as the Wallaroos looked to turn things around.

Georgina Friedrichs impressed in the second half with strong tackling as Australia turned to their short kicking game, but failed to convert territory into points.

The Hamilton crowd found its voice again when Bridie O'Gorman saw red for a head-high contact in the 70th minute and erupted as Lucy Jenkins finally broke their 37-minute try drought with Mataele's overtime score landing a final blow.

The Wallaroos have three more Tests on this tour of New Zealand against England, France and Wales.