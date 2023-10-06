Having missed out on initial World Cup selection but then become first-choice wing in France, Jonny May is quite Zen about the capricious nature of international rugby and is desperate to take full advantage of what might be his last chance.

A regular under Eddie Jones, May lost some edge during the season for Gloucester, was left out of the England Six Nations squad and overlooked again when Steve Borthwick named his World Cup squad - only for an injury to Anthony Watson to open the door.

Impressive work in training earned him a starting berth against Argentina in the first game and his performance in that win and against Japan meant that, after being rested against Chile, he is back in the side against Samoa on Saturday in what looks like what Borthwick considers his strongest XV.

Jones used to say that nobody worked harder to improve their game and, at 33, May has had to double down to hold off the likes of Henry Arundell, desperate to claim the shirt.

"I used to be the fastest but we've got a 20-year-old in there now - but I'm ok with that," May told journalists.

"I am definitely on bonus time, this is my 11th year with England, I just never thought that would be possible for me. This will be definitely my last World Cup, most likely my last time playing for England.

"I've diligently worked on keeping fresh, being a student of recovery and of longevity. I'm still as fast as ever but I'm realistic to know that I probably only have a couple more years to keep that going."

May's early England performances were often frustrating as he crabbed across the pitch at great speed, but to little effect. Recognising the issue he dedicated himself to making his pace a more incisive tool, and suddenly the tries started to flow. His tally now stands at 36 - second only to Rory Underwood's 49.

"I am threat-driven and that's what I'm scanning for - what could go wrong, what might go wrong, what am I not good enough at and what do I need to be better at," he said.

Much of that improvement has been in the less flashy work of turning himself into an expert under the high ball and his "off the ball" defensive positioning that Borthwick said this week had played a part in him reclaiming his starting berth.

"I just want to go all in to the point where I have no stone unturned, I've ripped in from start to finish, I've done everything I possibly can," he said.

May's two biggest career disappointments were not being selected for the 2021 British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa and the 2019 World Cup final defeat by the Springboks.

It took him a while to find "peace" with the Lions rejection and though the World Cup still burns, he said it "matured his soul" and he is desperate to make amends this year.

"I think it put me in a better stead for taking on my life when this comes to an end, which is going to be the majority of it," said May, who has a five-month old son he has barely seen due to his involvement in the England camp.

"There is more to life than rugby, but the experiences I've gone through have shaped me into not just the rugby player but the man I am.

"But this is a serious time as well, because we've got an opportunity to win a World Cup and I want to make my team mates, my family and my country proud."