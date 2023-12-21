The ESPN Scrum Reset team discuss reports Joseph Suaali'i may want to back out of his switch to rugby at the end of 2024, and could it be a win-win? (3:53)

Open Extended Reactions

Melbourne Rebels CEO Baden Stephenson has hit out at speculation the Super Rugby Pacific side is on the verge of collapse following several reports the club was close to $9 million in debt.

According to the Australian Financial Review, the club owes millions to the Australian Taxation Office as well as close to $1 million in fees for the use of AAMI Park in Melbourne.

The reports come days after it was revealed BRC Capital, the club's primary sponsor, are facing their own financial woes with the group reportedly facing insolvency. The company's chair, Paul Docherty, is also the chair for the Rebels.

In an extraordinary statement on Thursday, Stephenson hit back at the "negative media coverage originating from Sydney".

Brad Wilkin of the Rebels looks dejected Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

"In response to recent negative media coverage originating from Sydney, the Melbourne Rebels wishes to address the speculations and set the record straight," Stephenson wrote in a statement.

"Despite the unfounded speculation circulating in the media, we want to assure our supporters, stakeholders, and the wider community that the Melbourne Rebels' future is extremely bright.

"Our club is unwavering in its commitment to excellence both on and off the field in 2024 and will not be distracted by those who are seeking again to harm and disrespect our community.

"We remain resolute in our stance against any form of intimidation or exploitation. Instead we stand tall, recognizing the honour and responsibility we bear in representing everyone in our community on both the national and international stages."

While Rugby Australia continues to work towards a centralization model that has seen the NSW Waratahs effectively hand over the keys, talks between the Rebels and the governing body have reportedly broken down with Stephenson reveling to The Sydney Morning Herald that it was off the table for the time being.

"We very much were open to having a conversation around the centralization of the commercial assets of our club," he said. "We had one brief conversation... those conversations have ceased for the moment, I don't think it's a major priority for Rugby Australia.

"Given the major events that are coming to Melbourne, the government support, the broadcast deal, the Super Rugby deal - Melbourne is not going anywhere.

"I've got full confidence that our viability will be absolutely fine."

While Stephenson remains resolute, the side's future may rest on their 2024 performances.

Since joining Super Rugby in 2011 the Rebels have failed to reach the knock-out stages and finished the 2023 season 11th overall. In response, the club made big name signings including Wallabies prop Taniela Tupou and lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto to make a run up the ladder, while they'll be hoping fly-half Carter Gordon is left unscarred from the Wallabies disastrous World Cup.

It remains unlikely RA will bail out the club with the governing body suffering their own financial woes. RA had previously sought a $200 million injection through private equity investments by have failed to do so.