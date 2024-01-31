Six Nations Week 1 team news: Smith out; Dupont replaced

Open Extended Reactions

Marcus Smith has been ruled out of the opening game against Italy. Paul Harding/Getty Images

The 2024 Six Nations gets underway this weekend and England are facing an early injury crisis after Marcus Smith was ruled out, with Owen Farrell unavailable due to a "health break" and George Ford returning from a knee injury.

Smith limped out of England training on Monday with a calf injury and was later reported to be using crutches, and defensive coach Kevin Sinfield confirmed on Tuesday that he will miss the opening game.

It means Borthwick could be forced to turn to uncapped Fin Smith at fly-half in his team selection on Thursday.

Smith is the latest addition to England's injury list, with centres Ollie Lawrence and Oscar Beard and hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie already ruled out.

Elsewhere, the opening round of the Six Nations will begin with favourites Ireland and France going head-to-head on Friday night as both look to make an early statement on the tournament, while Wales must begin their future without NFL-bound winger Louis Rees-Zammit when they face Scotland on Saturday.

Here's all the team news and everything you need to know heading into the weekend.

France vs. Ireland, Friday 8pm GMT, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille

Antoine Dupont will play no part in the Six Nations, instead deciding to prepare for the 2024 Olympics. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Antoine Dupont will be missing at scrum-half as he skips this year's tournament to prepare for the Paris Olympics with the country's sevens side, forcing head coach Fabien Galthie to name Maxime Lucu in his place for the much-anticipated opener.

Les Bleus and Ireland will play in Marseille on Friday for their first Test since both were knocked out by South Africa and New Zealand respectively in the World Cup quarterfinals last year.

Lucu deputised for Dupont at the World Cup when the captain missed time after sustaining a fractured cheekbone. He will pair up with Matthieu Jalibert as fly-half Romain Ntamack is still recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered before the World Cup.

"It's good for Antoine that he gets out of the frame a little bit. It gives other players some opportunities. Maxime Lucu has always been good, even very good. Now it's up to him to take up the responsibilities," head coach Fabien Galthie told a news conference.

He added: "Even without [retired] Jonathan Sexton, we're not worried about their [Ireland's] capacity to perform. We also want to pay tribute to the fantastic player he was." - Reuters

France: Thomas Ramos, Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Yoram Moefana, Matthieu Jalibert, Maxime Lucu, Gregory Alldritt (captain), Charles Ollivon, Francois Cros, Paul Willemse, Paul Gabrillagues, Uini Atonio, Peato Mauvaka, Cyril Baille.

Replacements: Julien Marchand, Reda Wardi, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifenua, Cameron Woki, Paul Boudehent, Nolann Le Garrec, Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

Italy vs. England, Saturday 2.15pm GMT, Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Wales vs. Scotland, Saturday 4.45pm GMT, Millennium Stadium, Cardiff

