'Romantic' Coleman a Waratahs coach who knows he's on the clock

Entering the final year of his contract, Waratahs coach Darren Coleman is all too aware his back is against the wall, understanding NSW must get results early if he's to remain at Daceyville beyond 2024.

And, while it may not be his personality, he is ready to tone down the romanticism if it will help him stay there.

The pressure is mounting on Coleman after his side failed to match the hype last year and build on an impressive 2022 season. Just last week, a Sydney Morning Herald report suggested he had he's just four rounds to turn results around and earn a contract extension.

Taking over the Tahs in 2022 after the side failed to win a single game a year earlier, Coleman oversaw a resurgence, finishing the season with eight wins, including a victory over the Crusaders, home games played in front of a near capacity Leichhardt Oval. But he admits his side went backwards last year, winning just six matches and limping into the quarterfinals against the Blues in Auckland.

"It's interesting, if you look at it, if maybe I'd have had the 2023 season in 2022 and the 2022 season in 2023 there would have been progression," Coleman told ESPN. "But for me personally, there's no doubt we didn't progress forward as a team, our record showed that.

"In my own career I want to make sure I'm taking every team forward. I didn't do that last year, so I want to make sure I make amends there. It's a professional sport you've got to win, you've got to be successful, that's how it is. If it was easy everyone would be doing it.

"If we play with heart and with passion and are well directed, the results will look after themselves.

"The pressure is certainly on."

Battling both external and internal pressure, it's a make-or-break season for Coleman, not just to improve results but also to reinvigorate the club's disengaged supporter base.

"Where does the pressure come from? It's probably more internal. I can't hide from the fact that you set up here in Sydney, you make certain financial commitments based on where you are in life and your kids are in school and all that sort of stuff, so I probably feel a little bit more pressure in that aspect," Coleman said.

"If I don't perform and I lose this job, the prestige of it doesn't worry me, I'll go on and coach and I love coaching, but I'd love to be able to provide a stable environment and future for my family. That's where it does probably hit me a little bit.

"I love the progress we made in year one and I love looking up at the hill at Leichhardt and seeing it full. Everyone loves accolades, but I loved people saying to me that they were enjoying their rugby again and enjoying watching the Waratahs.

"I've got no doubt that we dropped the ball in 2023. I could sit here and give you all clichés; we're focusing on one game at a time, and I'm focused on process and to a certain extent I am, but it does weigh heavily on me. I want to do good at this job. I want rugby to be at the forefront of people's minds. I want rugby people to be proud of their state team."

Coleman found success early in his career in both Sydney's premier Shute Shield competition and in the United States' Major League Rugby, the 51-year-old believes it's been during his time at the Waratahs battling to find success that he's learned the most, including taking on a step-by-step process to fulfil his "romantic" dreams.

"I've learned a lot, you definitely learn more in your losing years," Coleman told ESPN. "I was very fortunate the five or six years before coming into this job, I had a lot of success and maybe you don't analyse yourself or reflect as much as you should in those times.

"I am a dreamer and a romantic by nature, I have visions of a home grand final and 45,000 people there and all the kids and fans in blue and everyone wanting to play rugby and getting it back to where it was. That's where I'd love to be, but I understand there's a lot of work and a lot of steps to go to there. Probably my biggest takeaway was just chill on that end goal a little bit and just take it step-by-step.

"Everyone wants to win the championship, I think you limit yourself if you put boundaries on where you can get to, but I know that's a long way off."

A well-known and loved character in Sydney's rugby circles, DC, as he's affectionately known, came into the Waratahs with plenty of support from the rugby community and the players still remain very much committed behind him.

"He's just a good quality person and he cares about how we're going as a team, how the individuals are going not only in the building but their life away [from it], he does a lot for us players, does his best to facilitate a work-life balance," Waratahs forward Jed Holloway told ESPN.

"Just his tactical side as well, he's always a visionary and is looking to get better. And what I love about him is that he's just a hard-working blue collar bogan from South West Rocks; he may not get everything right, but he wears his heart on his sleeve, and he genuinely does his best for the players and what he thinks is best for the team.

"He just takes a lot of pride out of representing the NSW people and the Waratahs as an organization. I think you want to see an Australian coach flourish and I think DC would admit to anyone that he's not perfect, but he's going to work hard to be the best coach he can be. So as long as he's willing to do that, and as long as he's working with us players, 100% he's the right man for the job."

A passionate rugby fan first, coach second, Coleman was, like many within Australian rugby, swept up by the Eddie Jones effect last year and later watched on in France as the Wallabies were knocked out of the Rugby World Cup ahead of the quarterfinals. While unwilling to discuss the Jones situation directly, Coleman said the whole episode left him feeling hurt.

"I was over there for the World Cup and after that Welsh game the Aussie rugby fans that I was with, it felt like you were in a losing grand final shed. It really hit hard the people that support the game.

"You can't not be [disappointed], like it's a game that has given so much to me and my family and you love it, it's like a sibling or a relative, so when you see it down and getting kicked, you don't like it. No one likes it.

"I'm sick to death of reading negative headlines about rugby at the moment, it hurts, I can just do my little bit. Do I have an opinion? I think you've got to be in the inner circle to have an informed opinion.

"I want to do my part and my part is to get the Waratahs winning, to get the Waratahs playing with the spirit and style of footy that entertains people, get crowds back to watching us and believing in us, and if I can do that I will have done my part and that's what I'm focused on."

The Waratahs have been handed a daunting 2024 schedule, including a season opener against the Reds in Brisbane, before they take on the Crusaders, Highlanders and Blues in the opening month. After openly targeting a top-four finish last season Coleman said he won't publicise his side's goal this year, but that he is still confident his team can find success.

"I'll probably be a little less vocal on it this year. I know there are people out there that like death riding the Tahs a little bit and there is animosity at different times towards the organisation, so I probably won't fuel that fire by saying how we'll go.

"We've boosted our tight five, we've got great facilities, great home ground, and we know that if we perform people will get behind us, so I'd like to see it as a bit of a snowball effect. We'll start small because I know we copped a beating through 2023 as well as the sport in general, but I'm confident we'll win people back through our spirit and our style of play and go from there.

"As always the romantic, I do have visions of that place [Allianz Stadium] being full. Kids coming to games in their blue and finding heroes in our sport."