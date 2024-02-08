Open Extended Reactions

England have named an unchanged starting team for Saturday's Six Nations clash against Wales at Twickenham, with the sole switch coming on the bench as Ellis Genge returns.

England opened their Six Nations campaign with a 27-24 win over Italy last weekend and coach Steve Borthwick has kept the faith in the same XV for Saturday's match against Warren Gatland's Wales.

The only change to the matchday 23 comes on the bench where loose-head prop Genge replaces Beno Obano.

Genge was originally named in the squad for last weekend's match but was a late withdrawal through injury.

England will start with the same side that beat Italy against Wales. Photo by Dan Mullan - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

"It was both pleasing and important to have started our Six Nations campaign in Rome with a victory," Borthwick said.

"It was good to have done so in front of so many travelling England supporters.

"However, we know there are areas of our game to improve as we prepare for this Saturday's game against a spirited Wales team.

"With a new player group and a number of new caps, we have tried to develop our game on both sides of the ball. Such changes take time, and I was pleased how quickly the players settled and adapted last weekend against Italy.

"We're delighted to be back playing in front of a sold-out Twickenham Stadium this Saturday. The visit of the Wales team is always a fixture that creates a special atmosphere.

"I have no doubt that this group of players are relishing the challenge before them and are looking forward to creating a very special experience for our supporters."

England will be looking to make it two wins from two against Wales, while for Gatland's side, they'll be keen to bounce back after a dramatic opening round 27-26 defeat to Scotland in Cardiff.

England: Freddie Steward, Tommy Freeman, Henry Slade, Fraser Dingwall, Elliot Daly, George Ford, Alex Mitchell; Joe Marler, Jamie George, Will Stuart, Maro Itoje, Ollie Chessum, Ethan Roots, Sam Underhill, Ben Earl

Replacements: Theo Dan, Ellis Genge, Dan Cole, Alex Coles, Chandler Cunningham-Smith, Danny Care, Fin Smith, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso