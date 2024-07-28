Open Extended Reactions

Gutted coach John Manenti hopes he saw the path for future success as his beaten Australians sat on the sideline for an Antoine Dupont Olympic rugby sevens masterclass in France.

A Dupont-inspired France took gold over Fiji after Australia, into the semifinals for the first time, lost both their games on Saturday to finish fourth.

Australia led Fiji 7-0 in the semifinal before halftime but barely touched the ball again in a 31-7 loss.

A man down, Australia threatened an incredible comeback, only for South Africa to score after the siren and win their bronze medal match 26-19.

Two-time defending champions Fiji then tasted their first loss in Olympic competition in a pulsating final, French 15-a-side captain Dupont scoring twice and setting up another in a 28-7 triumph.

Nick Malouf of Team Australia is shown a red card Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Manenti and his side sat on the carpeted athletics track to soak in that masterclass from one of the code's best, the coach able to look ahead to Brisbane's 2032 Games while wondering what could have been.

"We are not funded as a gold medal program and that's what we're trying to get to," he said.

"Hopefully the powers that be can see we're in that echelon, fighting for a medal here on a shoestring budget.

"Staff, players, add a bit to it.

"It's LA (2028) into Brisbane and I'd like to think we can do what the French have just done.

"They've been building ... I would have loved to have played them, even for bronze.

"Amazing atmosphere, Antoine Dupont: holy moley, what a player."

Australia were blown away by Fiji but hung tough against South Africa despite similar adversity.

Defending for the first five minutes, Australia scored first and then at 7-7 were called back from an attacking position for a knock-on that replays suggested never happened.

A pass that appeared well forward led to another South Africa try and, in between, captain Nick Malouf was rightfully red-carded for a high tackle.

At 19-7 and down to six men it looked like game over, but they scored the next two tries to level at 19-19.

Dietrich Roache missed the tough conversion and Australia were unable to secure the next restart Shaun Williams flew down the left wing to break Australian hearts after the siren.

"Tough; we fought so hard to get back in the game," Manenti said.

"A couple of calls were pretty tough ... that knock-on, that's a big play.

"A big turning point and we know people will make mistakes but you don't like to see them at this level

"But we can't change it ... the guys played their hearts out."